The final notes of Tulsa Opera's recent production of "Don Giovanni" may have sounded on May 5, but the impact of this staging of Mozart's greatest opera, which starred Lucia Lucas in the title role, continues to reverberate throughout the opera world.
The front page of the Sunday, July 14, Arts & Leisure section of the New York Times was taken up by an image of Lucas in costume as Don Giovanni, for a story headlined "Transgender Opera Singers Find Their Voice."
That is only the latest in a series of articles, profiles, think pieces and performance reviews that have been written since the Tulsa World first announced in March 2018 that Lucas would sing the role of Don Giovanni.
Lucas' Tulsa Opera debut was the first time a transgender performer had sung a leading role in a production by a major American opera company. Lucas, a native of Sacramento, Calif., has spent the majority of her professional career working in Europe, primarily in Germany.
Her casting immediately drew national and international attention from press entities ranging from the Associated Press and Reuters to NBC News and Great Britain's The Guardian.
In addition, the Tulsa film production company Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions began filming a documentary on Lucas that is projected to be released in 2020.
Much of the coverage has focused on Lucas' life story, her decision in 2014 to come out as transgender, and how that has affected her career, as her voice remains a baritone, but also the seemingly incongruous fact that Lucas' U.S. debut was taking place in a state perceived as extremely conservative.
In an interview with the Tulsa World, Lucas was asked why she chose to make her professional U.S. debut with Tulsa Opera.
Lucas said simply, “I’ve been auditioning for American companies since 2015. (Tulsa Opera Artistic Director) Tobias Picker was the first person to say, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ ”
Picker had been planning to write an opera about a famous transgender woman and wanted to find a transgender singer for the part. He made contact with Lucas, who came to New York for an audition.
As Picker stated in the Tulsa World story, "Good as she’d sounded online, I was not prepared for the experience of hearing her live. Her full baritone voice was as rich and beautiful as gold, platinum and silver rolled together, and it sparkled like diamonds and sapphires. It was an enormous voice too, and it shook the windows in the room....I realized I was hearing one of the great voices in the world.”
That assessment is something on which the reviews of Tulsa Opera's "Don Giovanni" agree.
The review in Opera News said, "Lucas has a strong, attractive baritone that she uses skillfully; the highest compliment one can pay her is that from the moment she appeared on stage and began to sing, the audience completely forgot that she was a transgender woman playing a man."
Musical America Worldwide, stated, "Vocally, Lucas is the real deal, possessing a firm, virile baritone with bags of stamina and plenty of heft up top....It’s a bravura performance, one that grows as the first act develops and bursts into full flame in the two finales."