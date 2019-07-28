When the Tulsa Performing Arts Center was undergoing its recent round of refurbishing, much of the facility’s collection of art was taken down and put into storage.
This week, the art returned to the PAC — although many of the familiar works that have adorned the public areas of the building are being installed in new locations.
One reason for this, said Steve Liggett, who along with fellow Tulsa artist Daniel Sutliff is overseeing the reinstallation, is purely aesthetic.
“We thought we needed to have some fresh eyes on this work,” Liggett said. “And one thing was to mix things up a bit — a painting that for years was on display in the balcony lobby we might move down to the mezzanine or to the promenade, for example. It was a way to make the collection look fresh again.”
Another reason was practicality, as the renovations included new wall surfaces — in the dress circle area where patrons enter the Chapman Music Hall’s orchestra level, the southern walls of the Chapman’s mezzanine and balcony lobbies, and the southern wall of the Second Street lobby that serves the Williams, Doenges and Norman theaters — on which art can’t be installed.
“It has this foam backing that melts when you try to drill into it,” Liggett said. “That means there’s a lot of great wall space that can’t be used.”
The Chapman dress circle had been home to some of the PAC’s best-known paintings by artists with Tulsa ties, including Alexandre Hogue, Patrick Gordon and Daniel Lang.
“We thought all the art was going back in its original place, but after the renovation, we found out some of the new surfaces would not hold art,” said PAC Communications Director Adam Foreman. “We decided to relocate the art throughout the building.”
What that means for longtime patrons of the Tulsa PAC is that they may have to search a bit to find their favorite works of art.
Liggett said one solution was to install a portion of the PAC’s collection in the space that had been used as a gallery.
Foreman said, “Pieces that had never been seen as much before will now have a whole new traffic pattern. New exposure for the art was a happy byproduct of the renovation.”
“We used that space for some of the smaller-sized pieces, such as some of the Native American art and some pieces that kind of exemplify the 1970s, which was when a large portion of this collection was assembled,” Liggett said.
Liggett, who for many years was the director of Living Arts of Tulsa as well as a working artist, said going through the process of reinstalling the PAC’s collection made him realize anew its importance.
“It’s really an amazing collection in many ways,” he said. “Granted, there are some pieces that I personally have no idea why they are here, but there are many more pieces that are really exceptional.”
The PAC collection includes works by artists of international renown, such as Dame Barbara Hepworth, whose sculpture “Seaform” stands in the promenade; Russian-born Louise Nevelson; Dutch artist Karel Appel and German landscape artist Wolf Kahn.
But the collection also boasts a number of works by Tulsa artists, including multiple paintings by Gordon, a ceramic and textile work by former University of Tulsa art professor Thomas Manhart, Otto Duecker’s life-sized cutout painting “Violinist” and glass artist Kreg Kallenberger, among others.
“I think one of the things the people aren’t aware of is how much of this collection is by local artists,” Liggett said. “And I think the PAC should continue to add local artists to its collection. Even with all the changes, there’s still a lot of room for art to be displayed here. The PAC could become as much a museum as a performance center.”