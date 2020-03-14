The Tulsa PAC announced that it will postpone all events until April 15, in compliance with Mayor G.T. Bynum's order that all events at city facilities that may draw more than 250 attendees be canceled or postponed.
Among the events affected by the decision is Theatre Tulsa's production of "A Little Night Music," which opened Friday at the Tulsa PAC; and the already announced postponement of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra's "Star Wars in Concert" performance.
Other productions that will be affected by the decision are:
• Tulsa Ballet's much anticipated "Vendetta: A Mafia Story," which was to open March 26.
• The touring production of "C.S. Lewis' The Great Divorce," set for March 27.
• A talk by lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, April 1.
• Chamber Music Tulsa's presentation of the Miro String Quartet, April 5.
• The Broadway touring production of "Anastasia," presented by Celebrity Attractions, April 7-12.
• Tulsa Project Theatre's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat," April 10-17.
The Tulsa PAC website (tulsapac.com) states: "We are currently working with our presenting organizations to find new dates for any performances that were scheduled during this time frame."
Signature Symphony
The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College is postponing the Signature Classics concert scheduled for tonight, Saturday, March 14, at the VanTrease PACE.
The orchestra is following the lead of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum directing all city gatherings of more than 250 to be postponed or canceled through April 15.
Additional information regarding Signature’s concert, which was to feature a performance of the Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven, along with the Hummel Trumpet Concerto, performed by Stephen Goforth, will be coming in a few weeks detailing next steps for season ticket holders.
That information will be emailed to Signature Symphony season ticket holders and will be posted on the Signature Symphony website and Signature Symphony’s Facebook page.
The Signature Symphony has one additional concert scheduled before April 15, a Pops concert featuring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, as well as the third edition of the orchestra's annual "Tulsa Sings!" competition. No announcement has been made about the status of that concert.
For questions, call the PACE ticket office at 918-595-7777 or email signature@tulsacc.edu.
Tulsa Chorale
The Tulsa Chorale is postponing its weekend of activities around its March 21 concert, “Celebrating Choral Music by Today’s Leading Women Composers.”
In an email, officials with the chorale said it is working to reschedule the concert, which was to feature performances of music by six woman composers from around the country.
In the email, the chorale officials say: "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work to care for the safety and well-being of our chorus members, our audience and the greater Tulsa arts community."
Those wishing additional information should email the group's Director of Audience Development, Anastasia Howard, at development@tulsachorale.org.
Living Arts of Tulsa
Living Arts of Tulsa will be open regular hours Saturday, March 14, but will be open by appointment only the following week, March 17-20, from noon to 5 p.m.
Those wishing to visit the gallery, located at 307 Reconciliation Way, may make appointments by sending an email request to info@livingarts.org. The gallery requests 24 hour notice, if possible.
"Knowing this situation is rapidly changing, we will continue to monitor the developments and act in accordance with recommendations from our local healthcare professionals and from the CDC for our region," the Living Arts staff said in an email.
"Hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap has been and will continue to be readily available in the gallery," the email stated. "Sanitizing wipes are near workstations and counters so that our staff can keep them continuously cleaned."
The gallery's current exhibit is "Prospectus: Phase I." Information on the planned Phase II portion of the exhibit will be made available by March 20.
Gilcrease Museum
According to the museum's website, Gilcrease will remain open to visitors, but has canceled public programs scheduled for March 12 through April 5, including this weekend’s Funday Sunday, Gilcrease After Hours, daily 2 p.m. tours, and the series of six community forums.
The public survey to gather input on the future of Gilcrease Museum has been extended through April 5.
Philbrook Museum of Art
Philbrook Museum has canceled all public events through next week, but the museum itself will remain open to visitors. One exception is the Swing into Spring activities, which includes 10 swings set up throughout the museum grounds and a tiny door scavenger hunt to provide opportunities to enjoy and explore the gardens.
The museum's latest exhibit, "Tulsa Treasures: Private Collections in Public," officially opens to the public Sunday, March 15.
In a statement on the Philbrook website, president and CEO Scott Stulen states: "All public spaces are cleaned daily. In response to COVID-19, the Philbrook team is increasing the frequency of cleaning public surfaces. Cleaning products are in line with CDC recommendations.
"The Philbrook team has always had a vigorous cleaning schedule for the museum. Surfaces and common spaces are sanitized multiple times per day," Stulen writes. "Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout our public spaces. We’re looking into adding more hand-sanitizing options."