Tulsa Pop Kids and the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture announced that NASA will be part of the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo, scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the former Sears store inside Woodland Hills Mall.
NASA education specialists will be on site to provide demonstrations and share information on living and working onboard the International Space Station, which is celebrating a 20th anniversary as a national laboratory in low orbit.
Tulsa Air and Space Museum will provide a display of rockets and interactive educational activities for children of all ages.
As part of Tulsa Pop Kids' outreach program, NASA will be making an appearance at Coweta Mission Intermediate Nov. 1 to do a presentation for students and to talk about STEM and our future in space.
Tulsa Pop Culture Expo tickets are available at www.tulsapopcultureexpo.com.