Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...AREAS OF VERY LIGHT SNOW, MIXED WITH FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE MOVING THROUGH PORTIONS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL LIKELY REMAIN LIGHT WITH MOST LOCATIONS RECEIVING JUST A DUSTING NEAR THE OKLAHOMA, KANSAS BORDER. A LIGHT GLAZE IS EXPECTED ON ELEVATED SURFACES DUE TO THE FREEZING DRIZZLE. UNTREATED BRIDGES WILL LIKELY BE SLICK, INCLUDING A FEW ROADWAYS AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE UPPER 20S. THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO SHIFT EAST OF THE REGION BY EARLY EVENING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON THE POTENTIAL FOR SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&