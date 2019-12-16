Proceeds from a Christmas extravaganza and flea market Saturday, Dec. 21, at Persimmon Hollow Village will benefit Tulsa Pop Kids, a charitable organization which is hosting the event.
Persimmon Hollow Village is at 6927 S. 115th East Ave., one block east and one block north of 71st Street and Garnett Road behind the Salvation Army store.
The free event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Santa Claus will be available for selfies from 10 a.m. to noon. Hot cocoa and cookies, a comic book room, Christmas crafts and cosplayers will be on site.
A news release said the flea market will have deals on toys, antiques, vintage Barbies, Ty Beanie Babies, Star Wars items, Harry Potter wands, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toys and more, as well as items autographed by Bill Goldberg, Dean Cain, Adam Baldwin, Summer Glau, Lindsay Wagner, Brandon Routh, C. Thomas Howell, Kevin Sussman, Daniel Logan and actors from the TV series "CHiPs."
The first 100 kids at the event will receive a gift bag of goodies.
The primary focus of Tulsa Pop Kids is to advance literacy through pop culture and entertainment. As part of the Tulsa Pop Kids mission, superhero and princess cosplayers visit The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis every month to inspire hope and motivation for each child while encouraging literacy.
Tulsa Pop Kids also provides comic books for community schools, events, and organizations, partnering with other children’s organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Tulsa Housing Authority, the Little Lighthouse, Reading Partners, the Dream Center and more.