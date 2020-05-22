Probably, your kids would rather stare at cell phones than look out a car window on road trips.
This road trip should be different.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, Tulsa Pop Kids is hosting a free event — The Drive-Thru Experience — at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th E. Ave.
Tulsa Pop Kids is a literacy-based non-profit organization that, in the past, has been responsible for staging a local pop culture convention (the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo) and creating eye-catching props. Among them: A Batmobile from the 1989 “Batman” movie and a colossal Iron Man “Hulkbuster” figure.
Persimmon Hollow is the new home of Tulsa Pop Kids and the Drive-Thru Experience will be the organization’s first event there. Visitors can see eye candy while practicing social distancing from the comfort of their vehicles.
Said a news release for the event: “We are pulling out all the stops with our props, superheroes, princesses, Star Wars, Jurassic World, Avengers, Fairyland, Batmobile, Lego men, Hulkbuster, Toothless and more.”
The release said cars will enter Persimmon Hollow and be taken on a journey with the Tulsa Pop Kids cosplayers. Each child visitor will receive a comic to fulfill Tulsa Pop Kids’ mission of advancing literacy and education through pop culture.
Donations will be accepted.