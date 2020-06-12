Tulsa TV station KOKI channel 23, also known as Fox23, will air a half-hour special on the annual Tulsa Pride Parade, 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The parade, which is sponsored by Oklahomans for Equality, has in years past has drawn as many as 35,000 participants. This year's event was cancelled out of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The special will feature scenes from the 2019 Tulsa Pride Parade, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots, considered the start of the LGBTQ+ pride movement.
“FOX23 is a longtime supporter of the Tulsa Pride Parade and the work of Oklahomans for Equality,” says Cathy Gunther, Market Vice President for Cox Media Group Tulsa, the parent company of KOKI. "We are happy to do our part to help mitigate feelings of isolation that many are feeling during this time of uncertainty.”
Oklahomans for Equality has held pride celebrations in Tulsa for the last 38 years. In addition to modifying the parade this year, the group is expanding its typical celebration to a Pride Inside format, encouraging people to share Pride Proud photos of their decorated homes, apartments, and cars on social media.