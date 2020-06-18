Tulsa recording artist Natalie Lauren is set to release her single, “Back To Love,” on Friday, June 19.
As Lauren describes the song, “Back to Love is the first day of Black Summer where we are free to simply be happy and safe again in the homes of our people. The music is historic and full of sobering celebration and nostalgia. It’s a porch filled with family doing what we always do, love. We’ve always been forced back to love because that’s the only love we ever had.”
The single is from her forthcoming project, which is set for release this summer via Rostrum Records.
Lauren, who grew up in Tulsa, will be volunteering at this year’s Juneteenth celebration alongside the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce and supporting her cousin Greg Robinson, who is a mayoral candidate.
The event, which celebrates the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African-Americans in confederacy, will be held in Greenwood, a historic neighborhood known for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Lauren is also set to lead creative direction for next year’s 100th anniversary Juneteenth celebration.
“My art advocates for the voice of black women like my grandmother and mother,” she said.
“I have come to create art and sounds that disrupt the silence, to invite women who dance in its darkness, to find the light buried inside. My images and songs are full in the presence of strength and weakness. This is a multi-sensory healing experience. One of mind, body, and soul.”
