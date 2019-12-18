Celebrate the new decade in style at one of Tulsa’s many events. There is something for everyone, from hotel parties and dinners to concerts and family activities.
HOTELS
Emerald Ball: A Tulsa Club NYE Experience
Tulsa Club Hotel, 115 E. Fifth St.
Embellished with emerald aesthetics, dance in the Art Deco-filled Tulsa Club Ballroom to the sounds of Grady Nichols featuring Denise Hoey and DJ JANKINS. Craft your favorite cocktail concoction with a cash bar. Includes hors d’oeuvres, a festive ball drop, a complimentary toast to 2020 with champagne and much more. VIP experience with a lavish full buffet dinner and exclusively private bar.
Totally Awesome ‘80s New Year’s Eve Party
DoubleTree at Warren Place by Hilton Hotel Tulsa, 6110 S. Yale Ave.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve ’80s style with 100.9 Totally Awesome ’80s. Book a room, enjoy a buffet spread and dance the night away at the party. Or get a dinner and party tickets only.
The Lady Turns 10
Mayo Hotel, 115 W. Fifth St.
Blow out the candles and celebrate The Lady turning 10. Ring in the new year in The Mayo Hotel’s Crystal Ballroom and Penthouse Rooftop Bar.
Not Another 80’s New Years Eve Party
Wyndham Tulsa, 10918 E. 41st St.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in epic ‘80s style from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Wyndham Tulsa.
New Year Bash 2020
Marriott Tulsa Hotel Southern Hills,
1902 E. 71st St.
Marriott Tulsa’s New Year Bash 2020 will feature dinner, drinks and live entertainment starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers and $10 for children age 5 and older. For tickets, email contactiagt@gmail.com.
SHOWS, CASINOS AND BARS
Colter Wall
Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.
Cain’s Ballroom welcomes Colter Wall to Tulsa on New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30-$55.
Ron White New Year’s Eve Show and River Spirit events
River Spirit Casino Resort,
8330 Riverside Parkway
Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White, who first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, has long since established himself as a star in his own right. Inside the casino there will be a New Year’s Eve Countdown to Cash, live music at Margaritaville VIP NYE Party and 5 O’Clock Somewhere NYE Party with Full Flava Kings performing.
Tulsa Time Square, Hard Rock Casino Tulsa
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa
Hard Rock will give away $100,000 in cash on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day n drawings. Midnight balloon drop from the Grand Lobby. Free party favors and photo booths. Live entertainment on five stages. Jason Boland & The Stragglers lead the countdown on stage at Track 5.
Sharky’s New Year’s Eve ‘Pool Party’
3415 S. Peoria Ave.
Beginning at 7 p.m., reserve a pool table for you and your party all night for $39. Limited availability; reserve your table soon. Midnight bubbly and party favors included. And new this year, giveaways and cash prizes throughout the night.
Crystal Ball
IDL Ballroom, 230 E. First St.
The 10th annual Crystal Ball: A New Year’s Eve Masquerade party will ring in the new decade at Enso Bar, Unicorn Club and IDL Ballroom. Festivities start at 9 p.m. and include a midnight ball drop, themed cocktails, confetti showers and more. All partygoers will receive a complimentary mask. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. Tickets are available at Enso bar, 104 S. Detroit Ave., Unicorn Club and Starship Records & Tapes, or online at tulsacrystalball.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.
New Year’s Eve w/Weston Horn & The Hush
The Bond, 608 E. Third St.
Enjoy cocktails, a midnight balloon drop and a special two-hour performance by Weston Horn & The Hush at The Bond. The event starts at 9 p.m. and will include hors d’oeurves, drinks, local cigars and merchandise, dancers and more. General admission is $25. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
New Year’s Eve Extravaganza with Branjae
Duet Jazz Club, 108 N. Detroit Ave.
Duet Jazz Club and local singer Branjae are ready to ring in the new year in style. Doors open at 9 p.m. General admission is $45. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
New Year’s Eve at NEFF
New Era: Fine Fermentations,
321 S. Frankfort Ave.
Welcome in the 2020s with a Roaring ‘20s party at New Era. The free event starts at 9 p.m. and will feature live music, a champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres and beer.
New Year’s Eve Party
Inner Circle Vodka Bar, 410 N. Main St.
The Tulsa Arts District venue will have DJ Tymbo Slice bringing the tunes and plenty of champagne and champagne cocktails starting at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge.
The Fur Shop NYE
The Fur Shop, 520 E. Third St.
New Year’s Eve at The Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa will feature karaoke, live music and a Mario Kart 64 Tournament with a $50 cash prize. The fun starts at 9 p.m.
Retro Rockets Roaring 20’s Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party
Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave.
Bring the next roaring ‘20s in with the Retro Rockets, playing all the sounds you know from the ‘50s, ‘60s and a little early ‘70s. Dress as a gangster, silent screen star, flapper or come as you are. Doors open at 8:30. Admission is $30 per person.
RESTAURANTS
Foolish Things: Bar and Biscuit
3524 S. Peoria Ave.
Come to the New Year’s Eve party with Johnnie Bananas from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. No cover. VIP tickets available at $75 per couple or $300 for community tables. Complimentary toast at midnight.
Prossimo Italian Ristorante
1550 E. 15th St.
Prossimo is normally closed Tuesdays but will be open New Year’s Eve from 5-10 p.m. with a special menu. Reservations available at prossimatulsa.com.
Rabbit Hole Bar and Grill
116 S. Elgin Ave.
Attend the blacklight masquerade event at Rabbit Hole Bar and Grill. DJ’s Deathstar and Babygurl will be playing. Free blacklight supplies and glow in the dark animal mask for the first 50 people.
The White Lion Pub
6927 S. Canton Ave.
The White Lion Pub is hosting a Downton Abbey New Year’s Eve Celebration starting at 8 p.m. The night includes a four-course meal, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. A cash bar will also be available. Everyone is encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Downton Abbey character. For pricing and reservations, call the pub after 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at 918-491-6533. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Texas de Brazil
Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive
Texas de Brazil will serve its regular dinner menu all day starting at 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Late-night seating will be available on New Year’s Eve. For reservations, call 918-921-7513 or visit texasdebrazil.com.
OTHER
DiscoverING in the New Year
Tulsa Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Second St.
Ring in the new year with a benefit for the Discovery Awards. Celebrity Attractions and Tulsa PAC Trust will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with members of the cast of “Miss Saigon” to raise funds for the Discovery Awards at 10:30 p.m. (immediately following the “Miss Saigon” performance) in the Westby Pavilion at the Tulsa PAC. Tickets are $50 per person and include two drink tickets, appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. A cash bar is available (drink tickets are for beer and wine only). All proceeds benefit the Discovery Awards. The program will take place May 7.
Race Into the New Year
RunnersWorld Tulsa, 3920 S. Peoria Ave.
Run into the new decade with a 5k running/walking chip-timed race starting at 11:45 p.m. A 1-mile fun run starts at 11 p.m. Eventgoers will receive party hats and noisemakers to help ring in the new year. The evening will feature music provided by A-1 Entertainment, champagne on the course and a grand finale of fireworks at midnight. Food and drink will be served after the race.
Roaring NYE Bash at FlyingTee Golf
Riverwalk in Jenks, 600 Riverwalk Terrace
Whether you’re getting the family out or looking to party until the wee hours, FlyingTee Golf has the bash you’re looking for. For more information, call 918-528-7717 (ext. 2) or email party@flyingteegolf.com.
FAMILY FUN
New Year’s Eve Family Party
Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Celebrate the new year with live music, crafts, face painting, balloon animals and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy a milk-and-cookies toast from OK Cookie Momster and a noon-day countdown on the patio.
New Year’s Eve Party at Andy B’s
Andy B’s Tulsa, 8711 S. Lewis Ave.
Ring in the new year lane side with up to six friends at Andy B’s. There’s two opportunities to celebrate. The family party will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. and includes unlimited bowling, party favors, a one-topping pizza and a $20 FUNcard for $140. The late-night party starts at 10 p.m. and includes everything mentioned previously, plus a midnight toast, for $170.
Noon Year’s Eve at Tulsa Zoo
6421 E. 36th St. North
Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tulsa Zoo and watch as the tigers and snow leopards enjoy their special bubble enrichment. Enjoy free face painting and count down to noon with a sparkling cider toast for $2. Free to attend with general admission.
Noon Year’s Eve at Discovery Lab
560 N. Maybelle Ave.
Dance the day away from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
with music and entertainment, and strut your New Year’s best on the lime-green carpet. Enjoy door prizes and New Year’s themed hands-on activities and contests. At noon, thousands of balloons will drop from Discovery Lab’s lime-green ceiling.
NEW YEAR’S DAY
Hangover Ball 2019
Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.
Kick off the new year on the right note with Cody Canada, BJ Barham, William Clark Green, Mike McClure, Micky Braun, Jamie Lin Wilson, Kaitlin Butts, Gary Braun and Adam Hood performing at Cain’s Ballroom.
