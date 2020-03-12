St. Patrick's Day is in five days, but the big parties in Tulsa have united to postpone their outdoor festivities until a later date, according to a press release Thursday night.
"In our best effort to keep our beloved Tulsa community safe from Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Arnie's Bar, Kilkenny's and McNellie's have all decided to postpone their outdoor St. Patrick's Day Celebrations and downtown block party. While it is important to us all to celebrate our favorite day of the year with everyone, it is more important for us to step up and help keep our community safe," the release states.
The venues have not set a new date for the outdoor celebration, but they are working on it.
"Please stay tuned as we work to establish a new date where we can celebrate properly and as a community... as it should be."
Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt and health officials discuss COVID-19.