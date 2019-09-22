Tulsa native Bill Hader took home the award for the second consecutive year as best actor in a television comedy for his HBO series “Barry” at Sunday night’s 71st Emmy Awards ceremony.
The series created by Hader and Alec Berg was nominated for 17 Emmys for its second season on HBO, and he was also nominated for best writing and directing in a comedy, as well as for producing the best comedy nominee.
In “Barry,” which HBO has renewed for a third season, Hader plays a hitman from the Midwest who goes to Los Angeles on a contract killing but then becomes inspired by an acting teacher (Henry Winkler) and his fellow students.
