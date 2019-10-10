Cox Business Center was named to Exhibitor Magazine’s “2020 Centers of Excellence” list and was recognized as one of the top 20 convention centers in North America for trade shows and corporate events.
Exhibitor, which provides resources for trade show and event professionals across the nation, selected Cox Business Center for the award based on five primary categories: facility and functionality, location and accommodations, service and execution, upgrades and expansions, and awards and industry participation.
“We’re honored to be selected as one of the top convention centers in North America and consider this honor to be a testament to the passionate efforts and industry expertise of our staff to ensure the best guest experiences,” assistant general manager Angie Teel said. "We look forward to cultivating new partnerships, hosting more national trade shows and corporate events, and contributing to the growth and development of Tulsa.”
Cox Business Center is nearing completion on a $55 million renovation. The goal of the renovation is to upgrade the facility, further connect it to downtown and offer spaces that will better accommodate state and national trade shows and corporate meetings. The ASM Global-managed facility will receive recognition at Expo! Expo! and within the magazine’s November issue. For more information, visit https://coxcentertulsa.com/ and ExhibitorOnline.com.