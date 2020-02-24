As an actress, Ellen Humphreys is always looking to book her next role — when she's not working to get auditions for other hopeful performers.
It's neither as complicated nor as uncommon as it sounds: Young actors just want to keep working, and the Tulsa-born actress loves her job as a casting associate with Midthunder Casting in New Mexico.
"What I say to most people is that I have the best day job ever, because I love the work so much, and because I’m working with actors, and that’s really fulfilling," Humphreys told the Tulsa World.
Of course, the only job she would prefer is to be so busy acting that she's always needed on a set in New Mexico, where Netflix bought a studio to make movies and NBC Universal announced it's building a new studio.
Or on a set in Los Angeles. Or anywhere.
The 2011 Holland Hall graduate is in the early part of her career, and she's just completed the biggest role of her career to date as a recurring character in "Interrogation," a new crime drama streaming on CBS All Access.
The show, which debuted Feb. 6, stars Peter Sarsgaard, David Straithairn and Vincent D'Onofrio, among others in an ensemble cast, with Humphreys playing the wife of Sarsgaard's character.
Yes, she's more than 20 years younger than Sarsgaard, but in this case, it works: The story is a non-linear drama of interrogating suspects over a 20-year span in connection with an old murder case.
"It was an audition, and I was surprised to see that part of (my) material was for a 40-year-old woman, but I decided: It's just a character with thoughts and feelings like anyone else," the 20-something Humphreys said of the challenge.
When she got a callback, she came to understand that the show's characters would be "aged up and down throughout the show."
"I mean, they gave me jowls, which was awesome," said a laughing Humphreys, who is athletic and has been a personal trainer, of the makeup work.
"Seeing them do things, like to stretch out crow’s feet, was really amazing. I learned so much, because I’d never gotten a chance for something like that, so that was great."
So what did she think when she saw herself in her 40s rather than her 20s on the show? She hasn't watched yet.
"It's hard to watch myself. I don’t know if it’s something you can get used to, (but) I have to at some point, because I don’t think my mom is going to get off my back about it," she said with a chuckle.
Her parents are Tulsa attorneys David and Tanya Humphreys, who have seen their talented daughter's creative passion grow ever since she saw her brother in a play at Holland Hall.
"What inspired me to want to act was seeing my brother, who was shy, come alive on that stage. It made me want to do it, and I started to study, working with Gary Sweeney (in the school's theater arts), and I was encouraged and never discouraged," Humphreys said.
Holland Hall has proven to be a valuable resource on multiple occasions. Like when her senior internship saw her working with Oklahoma's top casting director, Chris Freihofer, on the set of "Yellow," which filmed in state and was directed by Nick Cassavettes ("The Notebook") and starred his then-wife, Heather Wahlquist.
"I was working with people on set, making calls, filing people’s names away, and then (something happened) and they needed someone with dark hair and about 5-6 or 5-7, and I heard, 'Hey, you want to be a stand-in?" for Wahlquist, Humphreys recalled.
"They were thrilled to have someone who would just stand there, always ready, and for me it meant standing right there next to the director seeing how a film was made. They even wrote in a one-liner for me to say so I also got my (Screen Actors Guild) card."
Holland Hall's alumni department years later also connected her with former student Micah Fitzerman-Blue, the award-winning writer of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and at the time a producer on Amazon's "Transparent."
"Micah met me, brought me to set for the show, and he even hooked me up with an actress who I babysat for. He was so sweet," she said.
Humphreys graduated from Boston University, went to Los Angeles to realize her acting dream and has been pursuing it in New Mexico for the last couple of years.
"My parents started spending more time in New Mexico, and we talked about the scene here, and I found an agent, and that got me opportunities," she said.
"I started getting called in, and I booked a little job, and then a little bigger job, then bigger, and it kept compounding," she said of developing relationships in a film-friendly state where content is being created at a rapid rate.
"I'm seeing crew members and others who started with me on small things, so it's cool to see the whole state grow up together as an industry."
Also growing is Humphreys' resume of new projects.
These include a role in "Deadly Illusions," a thriller starring Dermot Mulroney and Kristin Davis that's now in post-production, and her first leading role in "Home with a View of the Monster," a horror-mystery shot in Oklahoma and available through Apple TV and Amazon.
"That was such a treat, because I didn't initially know it was shooting in Oklahoma, and working on that was just a delight," she said. "All I want to do is act, and I would happily do it until I croak," she said.
There's no word yet on a future season of "Interrogation," but being cast on a high-profile CBS show is an important break. Humphreys should know, having had a hand in both worlds.
"It wasn't the biggest part in the world, but I've been climbing little steps for a while," she said. "This is an exciting new step."