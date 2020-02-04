Jeanne Tripplehorn, the Tulsa actress known for her work in films and TV, has joined the cast of an upcoming high-profile HBO series from the makers of "Downton Abbey."
Tripplehorn will have a major recurring role in "The Gilded Age," according to a report from Hollywood industry news website Deadline.
"The Gilded Age" is created, written and produced by Julian Fellowes, the Emmy-winning writer-producer of "Downton Abbey" and an Oscar winner for his "Gosford Park" screenplay.
The show will be set among 1880s New York's wealthy aristocracy like the Astors and Vanderbilts and have as its focus a young woman named Marian, whose Southern general father dies, leaving the orphan to move in with her aunts in New York City.
"Tripplehorn will play Sylvia Chamberlain, a tall and beautiful enigmatic figure," according to the Deadline report on her casting.
"A genuine expert in the creative arts and a great art collector, she is entirely excluded from high society because of her suspected past until Marian is kind to her."
The cast of "The Gilded Age" currently also includes Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Peet and Taissa Farmiga.
This would be Tripplehorn's latest project with HBO, following her five seasons on the series "Big Love" and her Emmy-nominated performance in the HBO movie "Grey Gardens," in which she played Jackie Kennedy Onassis.
