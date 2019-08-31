Tulsa native Josh Fadem, a longtime Los Angeles comedian and character actor, is featured in a new Showtime series, and he will be appearing in an HBO series that returns in September.
“On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” a dark comedy with new episodes each Sunday, recently debuted on Showtime; it’s also streaming, and the first two episodes can be watched on YouTube.
Fadem can be seen in half of the season’s episodes, he said in a recent telephone interview — the second show and episodes 7-10.
“I got some good ‘cred’ recently from being on ‘Twin Peaks’ (the 2017 reboot, also on Showtime) and from ‘Better Call Saul,’ and now, this show is a character actor’s dream,” Fadem said of the casting.
“On Becoming a God” stars Kirsten Dunst, as well as a cast of familiar faces including Ted Levine, Alexander Skarsgard, Julie Benz, Mary Steenburgen — and Fadem.
Showtime describes the show as: “Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, this dark comedy series stars Kirsten Dunst as Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin in the first place. Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM, until her business begins to affect those closest to her.”
In this poor-worker vs. wealthy corporation black comedy, Fadem plays Pat Stanley, whom he describes as “a businessman, a salesman, who comes from California and muddies the waters of their business.
“He’s a rival to Cody (actor Theodore Pellerin). I serve as a thorn in his side, and it goes to surprising places.”
Meanwhile, Fadem can also currently be seen in the trailer for “Room 104” (watch for the vampire who says “Come in”), an anthology series on the premium network that returns for its third season Sept. 13.
The Booker T. Washington High School graduate has accumulated an impressive list of credits in film and TV projects (like serving as the young agent to Tina Fey’s character on “30 Rock”) and has returned to Tulsa in the past for Blue Whale Comedy Festival performances and other events.
The frequent contributor to the “Funny or Die” website and voice-actor on multiple projects, including episodes of “American Dad!”, also has written “a book of short stories and drawings,” he said.
“That’s being published later this year, so watch for that.”
Featured video
Ian Sproul, owner of BierGarten Wine & Spirits in Jenks, discusses new Oktoberfest beers that are hitting the market.
Read the What the Ale blog: Tom Gilbert writes about local beers and breweries.