A film that was shot in the Tulsa area this summer has been accepted into the high-profile Sundance Film Festival in the drama competition.
“Minari” stars Steven Yeun, who played Glen and became one of the favorite cast members of “The Walking Dead” for several years.
The immigrant drama filmed in Tulsa, Skiatook and Sand Springs with a crew made up many Oklahomans, said Abby Kurin, executive director of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The story, as released by the Sundance press release: “David, a 7-year-old Korean-American boy, gets his life turned upside down when his father decides to move their family to rural Arkansas and start a farm in the mid-1980s, in this charming and unexpected take on the American Dream.”
There were 16 films accepted into the U.S. Dramatic Competition, which “offers festivalgoers a first look at groundbreaking new voices in American independent film,” according to the release.
The festival is set for Jan. 23-Feb. 2 in Park City, Utah.
The film is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, and Yeun and Chung are both producing along with Plan B (Brad Pitt’s production company), with financing by A24 (the studio which won the Oscar for best picture with “Moonlight”).