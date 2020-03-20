The Tulsa SPCA is needing to find temporary foster homes for many of the dogs and cats in its care.

Executive director Mindy Tiner said, in light of the concerns over the spread of COVID-19, “Our main focus at this point is on the health and welfare of our staff, volunteers and the pets in our care. It is in everyone’s best interest to get every one of our dogs and cats into a stable home environment for the duration of this health crisis.”

The Tulsa SPCA foster program allows approved applicants to take one or more shelter pets home, while the Tulsa SPCA provides crates, food, litter, and any supplies needed to care for the pet.

“Our foster program helps us free up kennel space and gives dogs and cats a much needed break from the chaos of a shelter environment,” Tiner said. “In this case, it also allows us to prepare for pressures that COVID-19 is putting on our community, our shelter and the pets in our care.”

If you are interested in fostering an animal, please go to tulsaspca.org/become-foster-parent/ to learn more and apply to become a foster parent.

There is no indication that animals can contract COVID-19.

“There is the possibility that the virus can live on an animal in the same way it can live on our clothing, a doorknob, or any object,” Tiner said. “Practice good hygiene regarding the home you share with your pet and you’ll both benefit.”

The Tulsa SPCA is encourage those with pets of any kind to make plans for their animals in case owners become ill. These precautions should include having up to  one month’s worth of food, medications, litter and other relevant supplies. 

Additionally, pet owners should make sure vet records are available, that their animals wear ID tags, and any other needed items (crates, bedding, etc.) are ready to go if necessary, and to identify a caregiver and a backup caregiver should the need arise.

Tulsa SPCA anticipates lost revenue and a decline in donations. Please consider donating now to help the Tulsa SPCA adjust to rapid changes from COVID-19. Make a donation online at tulsaspca.org/donate/

