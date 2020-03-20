The Tulsa SPCA is needing to find temporary foster homes for many of the dogs and cats in its care.
Executive director Mindy Tiner said, in light of the concerns over the spread of COVID-19, “Our main focus at this point is on the health and welfare of our staff, volunteers and the pets in our care. It is in everyone’s best interest to get every one of our dogs and cats into a stable home environment for the duration of this health crisis.”
The Tulsa SPCA foster program allows approved applicants to take one or more shelter pets home, while the Tulsa SPCA provides crates, food, litter, and any supplies needed to care for the pet.
“Our foster program helps us free up kennel space and gives dogs and cats a much needed break from the chaos of a shelter environment,” Tiner said. “In this case, it also allows us to prepare for pressures that COVID-19 is putting on our community, our shelter and the pets in our care.”
There is no indication that animals can contract COVID-19.
“There is the possibility that the virus can live on an animal in the same way it can live on our clothing, a doorknob, or any object,” Tiner said. “Practice good hygiene regarding the home you share with your pet and you’ll both benefit.”
The Tulsa SPCA is encourage those with pets of any kind to make plans for their animals in case owners become ill. These precautions should include having up to one month’s worth of food, medications, litter and other relevant supplies.
Additionally, pet owners should make sure vet records are available, that their animals wear ID tags, and any other needed items (crates, bedding, etc.) are ready to go if necessary, and to identify a caregiver and a backup caregiver should the need arise.
Tulsa SPCA anticipates lost revenue and a decline in donations. Please consider donating now to help the Tulsa SPCA adjust to rapid changes from COVID-19. Make a donation online at
tulsaspca.org/donate/ Featured gallery: 90 adoptable cats and dogs looking for love
Teddy
Four-year-old Collie mix, Teddy, is a big hunk of love! Teddy was rescued from Claremore Animal Control. He has done well with other dogs while in our care and seems to enjoy being around people. He likes to stretch his legs in a backyard or by walking with you on a leash. This happy boy promises to be your best friend if you take him home! Teddy has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. He weighs about 83 pounds. Unfortunately, his last home did not keep him up to date on heart worm prevention and he does have heart worms. We will continue treating him for these even after he is adopted, and he would recover much better in a real home than at the shelter. We expect him to make a full recovery! Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: 8 years and older for large size (may accidentally knock over small children when excited).
Visit Teddy at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Pepper
This kitty already adores you. Please come meet this sweetheart at the Tulsa SPCA. Each of our cats is fixed, fully vetted and current on parasite protection. We think you two will be a purr-fect match.
Visit the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Will
Hope you have a good sense of humor because Will is one silly boy. He craves attention and will do just about anything for the spotlight. Watch him play and he'll reward you with kisses. He was rescued from Broken Arrow Animal Shelter. He would love to be your next best friend! We think Will is a Lab mix. He is about 4 months old and weighs about 36 pounds. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $150. Age restrictions: Because Will puts everything into his play, he might knock over small children.
Visit Will at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Monkey
Monkey is a very round tortie female who might be a little shy at first. Her estimated birthdate is April 2016. She will do best as a single cat in a home but is OK with dogs (were a lab mix & a chihuahua mix). She is independent, enjoys being petted, but probably not a lap cat, and may have “tortitude.”
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Zeke
If your criteria for a new companion includes being a house-trained, couch potato, Zeke is your boy! He has spent the past several weeks in a foster home where his fosters discovered he makes the most laid back, amazing indoor dog! Timid at first, Zeke bonds hard to his people. He was rescued from Broken Arrow Animal Shelter when his time there ran out. Other than that, his past is mystery to us, though we believe, based on his behavior, he has either had a very rough life or lived in a very small world prior to being taken to BA shelter. His ideal home would be one with a laid-back family who isn't looking for a dog to take out in public with them. Zeke is about 2 years old and weighs 72 pounds. We believe he is a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He's been neutered, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped, fully vaccinated, and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: He would happiest in a home without children younger than 12 years.
Visit Zeke at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Garfield
Garfield is a very handsome red tabby with white. His estimated birthdate is 2/24/2016 and he weighs 11-plus pounds. He loved his owner and his home; however, his dad died right before Christmas, leaving him without a place to go. He came into our Adoption Center in February, and he comes right out when you talk to him. We can tell he’ll be a very special companion for someone; however, he hasn’t lived around children or dogs.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Billie Jean
Billie Jean is a lover! She adores all humans and loves being the center of attention. She has experience living indoors and being a total couch potato. She wants nothing more than to be by your side and would do well in almost any home where she is the only dog. Billie Jean is 3 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, heart worm tested (negative) and current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: None.
Visit Billie Jean at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Greyeyes
Greyeyes is a blue patch tabby with an estimated birthdate of 2/28/17. She was taken in by someone who was in the Sapulpa area taking care of her terminally ill father, and when her father died and she moved back to California, she needed to find this kitty a safe home. She is very sweet, affectionate and loves to eat. Aggressive cats scare her, but she’ll make a wonderful companion on her own or with another friendly cat — we don’t know about dogs.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Grant
Grant is very much a Velcro-dog. His favorite place to be is by your side. He will even jump up and wrap his front arms around you to keep you close. He has no idea why he's at the shelter. The loud noises here can startle him and we know he would be infinitely happier in the arms and home of someone to appreciate his loyalty! Grant is about 1½ years old and weighs about 56 pounds. He's been neutered, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 6 for nervousness.
Visit Grant at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Chesha
This gorgeous creature is ready to grace your home with her presence. Chesha is fixed, fully vetted and current on her parasite protection.
Visit Chesha at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Nila
Nila is a very sweet 2 year old brindle pit mix who came to us hugely pregnant after being found abandoned in a rural area. She is a very affectionate girl who loves to be by her people. She has a lot of energy, gets along well with other dogs and loves children. Nila would make a wonderful family addition! Nila is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Wednesday
Wednesday is very sweet and playful. She is in a foster home and does well with kitty savvy dogs. She has mobility issues and displays some symptoms such as jerky movements, clumsiness, and head wobbles, commonly seen in cats with Cerebellar hypoplasia (CH). However, that does not stop her from being capable of living a normal cat life!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Tommy
Tommy is very shy at first and may prefer to hide for a while. Once he's figured out you're the one leaving food out for him every day, he will not hesitate to make his presence known. He'll beg you for pets and follow you around. He'll curl up on your lap and take a nap. He will play with toys, but his favorite thing will always be the people he trusts. He is FIV+ and would need to be an only cat or in a home with other FIV+ cats.
Are you the one Tommy is waiting for?
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Samus
In early May, Samus was on the IDL, and after running into traffic, she caused a four-car, noninjury wreck. After hiding under a car for nearly an hour, Samus mustered the courage to come out. Samus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Bobbo
Bobbo is a larger size black and white tuxedo male with wonderful whiskers. His estimated birthdate is 2/26/2016 and he weighs 15 pounds. He was rescued in a neighborhood by people who fell in love with him but weren’t around enough to give him the time and attention he deserves. They noted he’d love a home with lots of play, as well as nap time. He is very sweet, affectionate, active and social so he doesn’t like to be alone.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Bella
Bella is 8 years old and is spayed and microchipped. Bella is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Sea Salt
Sea Salt (1-year-old) is almost completely over his initial fear of humans. He was feral when we first took him for treatment of calicivirus, but now, he's a glutton for pets. He's still a bit shy around people he's never met before, but once he knows you won't hurt him, he warms up quickly and will constantly beg for attention.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Delilah
Delilah is a 2-year-old female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home. Her adoption fee is $100, spayed and vaccinated. Email
foster4sff@gmail.com to set up a meet and greet and request an application.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
August
August is very sweet if a bit shy. She loves to purr, cuddle and play with toys when she thinks no one is watching. She would prefer to be an only cat in a quiet home where she can have sole claim over your lap.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Colby
Colby is a handsome 1½-year-old ginger kitty. Colby is very standoffish and shy, but when he gets used to you and realizes you won't hurt him, he is just the sweetest! He will rub all over and talk to you, asking for pets and scratches, though he's not comfortable being picked up yet. He is still very much a baby and loves to play, so he'll definitely need play pals or he gets really bummed. Younger kitties (or even playful older kitties) would be perfect for him. Colby would also do best in a home with older or no children because he is so timid and needs lots of adjustment time.
A generous sponsor has covered half of Colby's adoption fee, so it will only take $50 to bring Colby home. This fee includes his neuter, microchip and up-to-date shots. Visit Colby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Animal Aid of Tulsa Thrift Store, 3307 E. 15th St.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Wallace
Wallace was found as a puppy badly limping, and after making a full recovery from hip surgery, Wallace is now enjoying life. At 2 years old, he is currently in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program. Wallace is great with people and other dogs. Wallace is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Effort.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Bustopher
This kitty already adores you. Please come meet this sweetheart at the Tulsa SPCA. Each of our cats is fixed, fully vetted and current on parasite protection. We think you two will be a purr-fect match.
Visit the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Chevy
Chevy is a sweet boy available for adoption from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He adores children and is so gentle with them. He has the cutest strut when out on walks. He enjoys standing in the river and watching the water flow past him. Chevy would make a great family dog!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Chevy.
Photo provided by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Victoria
This kitty already adores you. Please come meet this sweetheart at the Tulsa SPCA. Each of our cats is fixed, fully vetted and current on parasite protection. We think you two will be a purr-fect match.
Visit the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Seneca
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Savannah
This kitty already adores you. Please come meet this sweetheart at the Tulsa SPCA. Each of our cats is fixed, fully vetted and current on parasite protection. We think you two will be a purr-fect match.
Visit the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Ernie
This kitty already adores you. Please come meet this sweetheart at the Tulsa SPCA. Each of our cats is fixed, fully vetted and current on parasite protection. We think you two will be a purr-fect match.
Visit the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Nugget
Nugget is available for adoption from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. This little ham loves to yodel her heart out when she gets excited! She can be high energy and will need routine exercise! She likes walks down riverside and will keep you laughing with her silliness!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Nugget.
Photo provided by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Yeller
(Old) Yeller was his name when he was on our wait list, but he isn’t old at all. He’s a red tabby, and his estimated birthdate is 6/28/2014. He weighs about 13 pounds and he loves to be petted. He is up to date on his vaccinations and he also had a dental cleaning before he came into the adoption center 2/10/2020. He is very loving, but he doesn’t like to be picked up and carried around (lots of cats don’t like to be carried around). He’s going to be a very special boy for a lucky adopter.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Scratch
Scratch came to us with a severely damaged right rear leg. He is recovering nicely after an amputation and is ready for a foster or forever home! Scratch is very friendly and though he hasn't been extensively dog tested, he thus far hasn't shown any aggression to the dogs in the kennel. He seems to be nonreactive to cats.
Scratch’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Baby
Baby is a sweet and loving young girl (10 months old) who gets along well with other dogs and people. We're not sure about cats yet, but she's so mild-mannered she'd probably do well with cats too.
Baby’s adoption fee is $125, which includes her spay, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire further.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Cinna
Cinna is a sweet, goofy big teddy bear. Cinna is crate-trained, well-behaved and very entertaining. He weighs around 85 pounds and is a 2-year-old Mastiff/Staffy/Boxer mix. Best of all, Cinna loves to cuddle with his humans. Cinna is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Charlie
Charlie is a 1-year-old aussie/shepherd mix who is very smart and learns fast! While he is energetic, he also really loves getting lots of snuggles and pets! He is currently attending our STAR Inmate Training Program, where he is learning all kinds of basic commands and how to be an even better pup for your family! Charlie is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bean
Bean is a fun, playful and affectionate dog once he learns he can trust. He is cautious in the beginning but warms up quickly. He gets along with other dogs and is an overall great dog! He is house/crate-trained. He just turned 1 year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He graduated from the STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned all the basic commands. Bean is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bandit
Bandit is a pointer/Boston mix (we think). He is approximately 10 months old and is graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned several commands. He is very sweet natured, loves to play and is affectionate. He does have a high energy level and would make a great running partner and family pet! Bandit is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Dawson
Dawson is believed to be 1-2 years old. He was found as a stray in a neighborhood. Dawson is neutered and up-to-date on all vaccines and microchipped. Dawson is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Opal
Opal is an extremely sweet, energetic girl who wants to please her people. She is a little timid at first but warms up quickly. She is currently going through our STAR Inmate Training Program where she is learning all her basic commands and so much more. She will graduate at the end of December, and she has made great friends with each of the other seven dogs in the program. She and her handler have been working very hard together, and she has progressed so far in the program’s first 8 weeks. With only another two weeks remaining, applications are being accepted in time for her graduation. Opal is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Ayra
Ayra is a sweet 2-year-old dog who is believed to be a Boston Terrier and Bull Terrier mix. Currently, Ayra is excelling in the STAR Prison Dog Program where she is mastering all of the program’s commands. Not only has Ayra and her handler formed a strong bond, but she is enjoying her fellow four-legged students in the class. Ayra truly loves everyone, and she is house- and crate-trained, as well as spayed and microchipped. Ayra will be graduating from the STAR program in the next couple weeks and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lucas
Lucas is 7 years old and is neutered and microchipped. Lucas is a graduate of CARE Rescue’s STAR prison dog program and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Moco
Moco is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. She is a stubby-legged chocolate Staffordshire terrier and a Hurricane Harvey survivor. She is 3 years old, vaccinated, spayed, heartworm negative, microchipped, good with kids, loves to give kisses and is a total people pleaser!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Moco.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Jack
Just look at handsome Jack, with his permanent wink! Jack is a 3-year-old shepherd/cattle dog mix. He is energetic and very bright. He is well-trained and absolutely loves children! Jack would do best as an only dog in an active home.
The adoption fee for Jack is $75, including his neuter, microchipping and up-to-date shots.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Tiffany P./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Bruno
Bruno is about a year old. He is very sweet and does well with other dogs, cats and kids.
Bruno’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Mackensie S./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Rusty
This big ol' boy really loves people. He wants to be near you at all times. He would be an extremely loving and loyal addition to any family. He hasn't yet been tested fully with dogs and cats, but so far, he has done well with chill female dogs.
Rusty’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Lincoln
Lincoln is a handsome shepherd mix who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Lincoln is good with cats and other dogs, and he would enjoy a playful friend his age. He did well on a leash and seemed to adore my 8-year-old son. He sat for a treat as well.
His adoption fee will be $65, covering his neuter and vaccinations.
Visit Lincoln from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Gabriel
Are you that special someone who needs Gabriel's love in your life? He can still be a little shy when first meeting someone, but that shyness quickly turns into kisses, especially if you have treats! Gabriel is currently in a foster home. He gets along with dogs and cats.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Ramos
Ramos is a handsome, sweet boy who loves everyone he meets. Ramos’s adoption fee is $125 which includes his neuter, microchipping, and up to date vaccinations.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Lady
Lady is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Foxy were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Lady is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Larry Joe
Larry Joe is a 10-month-old basenji/lab mix who was found in a field at 5 weeks old. He is only about 35 pounds and has a beautiful curly tail! He Loves to run and play! He is house- and crate-trained. He is currently attending our STAR Inmate Training Program where he is learning all kinds of basic commands and how to be an even better pup for your family! Larry Joe is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Spark
Spark is a 4-month-old minpin/doxie mix who lives up to her name of Spark! She is full of life and energy! She gets along with other dogs and loves to snuggle! Spark is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sitka
Sitka is approximately 8 months old. Currently, she is enrolled in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, where she is learning a wide range of commands. Sitka is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Grumpy
Grumpy is a 3-month-old rottweiler/heeler mix who is not at all like his namesake of Grumpy! He is a super sweet, laid back puppy who loves everyone and everything. He is doing really well with potty training (he's a smart boy!) If you are looking for a perfect fit for your family, here he is! Grumpy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sleepy
Sleepy is one of the most laid back pups of the Snow White litter. He is about 3 months old and a rottweiller/heeler mix. He is a super sweet loving puppy who is smart like his brothers and sisters. If you are looking for a big cuddle bug, Sleepy is your pup! Sleepy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Klaus
Klaus is a 1-year-old gorgeous brindle pit mix who was saved last minute from the shelter. According to his foster, he is one of the most friendly and loving pups she has ever had! He is house- and crate-trained, good with other dogs and loves kids! He is a gentle guy who even takes treats carefully. He knows sit so far and has shown himself to be a very fast learner. If you are looking for a great all-around dog who loves snuggling, check out Klaus! Klaus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Chai
Chai needs a foster or permanent home!
This gorgeous 3-year-old loves people and walks well on a leash. She is dog selective but would probably improve with time and guidance from the right dogs.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Wiley
Wiley was a feral puppy for the first year and a half of his life so he's got a lot of anxiety toward human interaction. He is currently in a foster home, learning to trust people.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Candice B./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Buddy
This dapper gent is Buddy, a 7-year-old Staffordshire Terrier/Boston Terrier mix. He is friendly to people and other dogs but likes to chase cats. Buddy is almost deaf and needs an understanding family who can help him with the anxiety hearing loss can cause. Even though he's friendly with dogs, he is protective of food. Buddy is looking for a home where he can be the only dog or where he can be fed separately.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Allister
If you are looking for a perfect snuggle dog, Allister is for you! This 1½-year-old is very sweet and playful, and he loves being close to his people. He gets along with other dogs and tolerates cats. Plus, those ears!
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Jake
Jake is a beautiful white fellow with some colorful patches (that match the color on his ears) on his back and side. He is a neutered male who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He is an energetic boy who did well on a leash. Jake also came to the shelter very thin but is looking healthy now! He currently weighs 73 pounds.
Visit Jake from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Sadie
Sadie is a two year old pointer mix. She is house and crate trained and loves people and gets along with other dogs. Sadie is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Rocco
Rocco is a wonderful 2 year old Australian Terrier mix that is very eager to please! He gets along well with other dogs. He is house and crate trained and loves to be with people! Rocco is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Joleen
Joleen is an 11 month old Lab/Dane mix. She is crate/potty trained, she is very sweet and loves to snuggle. Joleen is spayed and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts Applications
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Dakota
Dakota is a very sweet 2 year old Staffordshire Terrier mix who loves people. He belonged to a young girl who had to give him up when they moved so he is well used to being with people. He is playful and affectionate, crate/house trained and an overall great dog! Dakota is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Ella
Ella is an approximate 2- to 3-year-old hound mix that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She does have blue eyes, so maybe some husky? She is friendly and easy to handle on a leash. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Ella from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Raisin
Raisin is a young adult lab mix that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He did well on a leash and sat for a treat! He is a little shy at first with new people but warms up quickly with positive reinforcement and treats. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Raisin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Frank
Frank is a shepherd mix around 2 years old that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He seems like a more lai-back fellow and is very friendly! He weighs 67 pounds. He did well on a leash and sat for a treat. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Frank from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Libby
Libby is a friendly pittie mix around 1 year old that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She is wild on a leash but did sit for a treat. She is friendly but high energy and needs some consistency and someone that will work with her. Dogs are a $65 adoption fee, spayed/neutered, vaccinated.
Visit Libby from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Sophie
Sophie is a fun-loving girl! She has lived indoors and was house trained according to her past home. While she would prefer to be the only dog in the family, she would do well to have dog friends to play with occasionally! She absolutely loves people and will climb into your lap and sit with you as long as you wish. Playing in a yard is one of her favorite things to do! Will you play with her? Sophie is about 2 years old and weighs about 45 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 12.
Visit Sophie at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Billy the Kid
Billy the Kid is not much of an outlaw, but he is an energetic young boy looking for a new home at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He is OK with getting out on a leash but needs leash training. He is food motivated and would likely do well with some training. Billy weighs 48 pounds. Billy's adoption fee is $65, covering his neuter and vaccinations.
Visit Billy the Kid from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Lovely
Lovely is, you guessed it, a lovely girl! This Chow mix loves to play with other dogs and bound around the yard in any type of weather. She's a quiet girl with experience living indoors; she was actually an apartment dog. She seems to love other dogs and listens well. Come meet this lovely ball of fluff! Lovely is about 7 months old and weighs about 75 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 6 years.
Visit Lovely at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Jacob
Jacob will entertain you for days! This goober loves to leap and play — with toys, with humans and with other dogs through his fence. Because of his wrinkles, textured fur and floppy lips, we think he is a Shar-Pei mix. He was rescued from Tulsa Animal Welfare when his time there ran out. Jacob is a smart guy who is very food-motivated! He will be a quick learner for the right family. Jacob is about 4 years old and weighs about 35 pounds. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100
Visit Jacob at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Mara
Mara is an adorably scruffy girl pulled from Tulsa Animal Welfare. A young dog at only about a year old, Mara had already had at least one litter before we rescued her. We are happy to announce there will be no more pregnancies for this pup and she is ready to go to her forever home! We don't know what her life was like before she was brought to TAW, but she does seem to have a bit of handling discomfort when touched in certain places. For this reason, we recommend she go to a child-free home or one with older children (12 and older)
Mara weighs about 40 pounds and has been chipped, spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Mara is currently in foster care. Call ahead to meet her at the Tulsa SPCA.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Yale
With her sister Harvard, Yale was clinging to life after being dumped on a country road. While clinging to life, the Team at Woodland West decided these two girls were ivy leaguers and so they each got a name that reflects their potential. In a short time, both puppies have gained weight are looking forward to a much brighter future.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Cocoa
After completing CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, Cocoa is a very well behaved and trained boy who has passed AKC Beginner I with flying colors! He is great with both big and small dogs as well as with children of all ages. Cocoa is approximately 7-8 months old. Cocoa is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Mr. Heckles
Nearly 2 years old, Mr. Heckles is neutered and microchipped. Mr. Heckles is best with an adult only family. He is a mix of Great Pyrenees and Staffordshire Terrier and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Maddie
Maddie is approx. 1-1/2 yrs old, very sweet, submissive to other dogs and mostly ignores cats. Maddie is a fairly small boned dog but weighs 46 lbs. She would love to be part of your family. Maddie is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bella
Bella is a retired girl available for adoption from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals; retired from a hard life that can't put a damper on her ear-to-ear smile. She's housebroken, crate trained, good with older kids, and loves short walks. She would prefer some coffee with her newspaper while relaxing on the porch at sunrise in her silk slippers. She's an easy girl, easy to maintain and loves her naps!
. Click here to meet, foster or adopt Bella
Photo provided by Kara Hamilton Photography
Jocee
Jocee is a sweet, friendly 2-year-old lab/pit bull mix who is looking for a foster or forever home. She was rescued with her brother Joco. Jocee is very attached to Joco, so we would love for them to be adopted together. Jocee is crate-trained, leash-trained and knows her basic commands.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Joco
Joco is a sweet, playful 2-year-old boxer mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! He is crate-trained, socialized with other animals, knows all of his commands including "kennel up," walks perfectly on a leash and is housebroken. Joco came with his sister Jocee, who is very attached to Joco. We would love for them to be adopted together.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Casanova
Casanova is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He is approximately 5 years old, vaccinated, neutered and heartworm negative. He is 52 pounds, medium energy, crate-trained and microchipped. His weekend foster said he had no accidents in the house.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Casanova.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Johnny
At 14 months old, Johnny is neutered, microchipped and good with cats. He is a Lab/Staffordshire Terrier mix and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Jack
Jack is a 2-year old Akita/Malanois Mix who is neutered and microchipped. Jack is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
M'Lynn
M’Lynn was found with her female pup alone and lost. She is believed to be younger than 2, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts. M’Lynn is completing heartworm treatment and will be cleared by veterinary care.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Raj
Raj is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts and is one of four puppies from our "Big Bang" litter. We are estimating this litter will be somewhere between 30-40 pounds when full grown. CARE Rescue’s adoption process includes costs for neuter procedure and will be microchipping.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Safari
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the May flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate, has not had one accident in the house & now understands what "potty" means, is sitting on command, comes when called, walks great on lead, and has learned the commands "stop that" and "kennel up". He's so happy to be with children, he's just happy to be with people! PERCY is a gentle soul, and a tender spirit. Percy is successfully completing his Heartworm Treatment and is available for adoption. Percy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
