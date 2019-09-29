You’ve got to be ready to face an adoring public so, one day before the start of the Tulsa State Fair, the 60-plus animals from the Great American Petting Zoo were given “baths.”
The Great American Petting Zoo is among fair attractions that are free with paid gate admission. Located inside the Super Duty Exhibit Hall at the northeast end of the midway, the Great American Petting Zoo is a favorite of young fairgoers who can get as up close and personal as they want. The animals aren’t caged individually. Visitors enter a large enclosed area and walk among the various critters. Maybe they’re walking among movie stars?
Here are six things to know about the Great American Petting Zoo:
1. Where do the animals come from?
If you assumed the animals are being loaned to the petting zoo by area farms, then you jumped to the wrong conclusion. The Great American Entertainment Co. provides petting zoos and pony rides to rodeos, schools and fairs, including this one.
Delegations of animals are transported to locations around the country and the company has enough animals to take care of multiple fairs simultaneously. September — fair season — is busy.
Home base for the hundreds of petting zoo animals is Stephenville, Texas. That’s where they spend their “down” time.
“I think the animals prefer to be on the road,” Pamela Jaeger, the company’s administrative coordinator, said. “They get hand-fed. They’ve got fans and (mist machines) going in the petting zoo. They’ve got it pretty good when they are out on the road. Out at the ranch, they get to cruise around on 50 acres and we rotate them into different fields, so it’s kind of a neat place for them as well.”
2. Some of the company’s petting zoo animals became movie stars.
Did you see “Twilight?”
“The very first movie, when vampires were hunting for deer, those were our deer in the movie,” Jaeger said.
“Harry and the Hendersons” and “Kindergarten Cop” also had petting zoo animals as cast members.
“We used to have a facility in California, so we were a lot more accessible to movies and commercials and we used to do a lot more of that,” Jaeger said. “We used to do birthday parties for movie stars.”
3. Petting zoo animals have put kids on a better path.
David and Dianne Linderman founded the company in 1983. It began as a wildlife park in southern Oregon and it was a guest ranch for troubled teens, according to Jaeger. What has happened in the decades since is a testament to the therapeutic powers of animals.
“Kids will come in angry and rebellious and this and that, and when they learn to care for something that’s not themselves, it gives them a purpose and gives them a good direction and gives them clarity,” Jaeger said, adding that almost all of the current partners and owners in the company are former “troubled” kids who have history working with the company. She’s one of them.
“I had a broken home,” she said. “This was a great place for me as a 19-year-old. I have loved every minute of it.”
Jaeger said she has been with the company for 33 years and has gotten to travel all over the U.S. If anyone is interested in helping at the Tulsa State Fair, she suggests emailing her at pamela@
4. It’s OK to feed the animals.
Boxes of brushes are on site so guests can brush animals. Guests also can purchase an ice cream cones full of grain to feed the animals.
“You (keep) it in your hand because if you give them the ice cream cone, one animal will take it in one bite,” Melody Boyer, the company’s executive administrator, said.
“I tell the kids it’s like chocolate cake. You love chocolate cake. They love chocolate cake. So if you offer it to them, they are going to take it. So that’s why we have parents hold the cones and they pour it into the kids’ hands and the animals come up and lick it out of their hands.”
5. Goats are the G-O-A-T.
In sports, GOAT is an acronym for “greatest of all time.” When asked which petting zoo animals guests should definitely spend time with, Jaeger said this: “I think the goats are probably the most interactive and fun. They are friendly and love affection and, when you are done feeding them, if you get down and scratch them, they will come and they will want to be right by you or climb in your lap. They are pretty loving animals.”
6. The petting zoo is all about reconnecting children with nature.
During one of the first years the petting zoo was at the Tulsa State Fair, a visitor said the petting zoo was like “Disneyland for animals.” She said it looked like the animals enjoyed being petted and fed (they do).
Said Boyer: “She had such a positive reaction and she could see how much we love what we do and how nice our animals were. She said ‘Thank you guys so much for being here and coming and letting kids have this experience.’ And that’s really why we do what we do.”
Boyer said kids today have more and more of a disconnect from “real” experiences.
“Everything is on a screen,” she said. “And this is literally hands on. There are no barriers. You are in with all the animals and it’s a real tactile experience.”
Said Jaeger: “We continue to touch kids’ lives, because not every kid has the opportunity to grow up on a farm and have those sheep and ducks and chickens in their back yard. They get to come into ours here and have that experience.”