There are more than a million reasons — fairgoers, midway lights, etc., — why the Tulsa State Fair is the city’s most colorful annual event.
Maybe you noticed last year the fair seemed more colorful than ever. That’s because the folks behind the fair, in partnership with Cyntergy and Traxon, enhanced the Oklahoma Stage with the latest in LED lighting technology.
The stage was finished just before the 2018 fair, and finishing touches have been added during the past year, according to Amanda Blair, Expo Square’s chief operating officer.
Go check out the finished product during the 2019 fair, which begins Thursday, Sept. 26 and continues through Oct. 6. Musical acts are scheduled to perform amid the new lighting every night of the fair.
Here’s some “bonus” news to go along with the enhanced visuals: Blair said the goal is to start booking additional concerts at the Oklahoma Stage throughout the year. That means nonfair dates, too.
“The Tulsa Expo has been an annual attraction for millions of Oklahomans and out-of-state visitors for decades, but for many, it’s only a destination during 11 days of the year — for the Tulsa State Fair,” Blair said in a news release.
“We want to make the fairgrounds, and particularly the new Oklahoma Stage, a welcoming and exciting environment for a wide range of events. One of our goals is to draw the attention of major musical artists, and we’re confident that this new dynamic lighting will ramp up the energy and experience of the artists and the crowd.”
Said Traxon official David Brooks in the release: “Today’s concert and event attendees expect a more involved, immersive experience, and a venue’s architecture and lighting can help achieve this. Light cues our emotions, it naturally complements the performance onstage and makes audiences feel like they are part of the experience, not just watching it. We’re excited to see what the future holds for the new Oklahoma Stage, and the impact (it) … has on the performers and the audiences.”
Cyntergy, a Tulsa-based architecture, engineering and construction services firm, was in on the ground floor of the project.
During the early stages of design, Cyntergy asked if the Expo would be open to getting permanent color-changing lights to help make the Oklahoma Stage a focal point for the Expo “campus,” according to Cyntergy’s Christopher Harwell.
“They were excited about the idea,” Harwell said. “Consequently, we started designing lighting layouts that would augment the great presence of the stage.”
Cyntergy presented design concepts to the expo and received samples of the proposed light fixtures to do mock-ups of how the lighting would look after construction. During construction, Blair and Cyntergy worked together to create approximately 16 light shows programmed to highlight color themes of the fair, seasonal themes, colors of collegiate teams and other Expo-hosted events.
“As an electrical engineer, a lot of times our projects aren’t as visible as this one,” Harwell said. “But it has been very rewarding to see the excitement people have shown after seeing the color-changing lights on the stage.”
Cyntergy also designed the facade lighting on the adjacent Expo Square Pavilion to highlight the Art Deco architecture. Expo Square Pavilion will host Disney On Ice shows and a rodeo during the fair.
What else should you know about the 2019 fair? Here you go:
The music
Oklahoma Stage performers include Merle Haggard’s sons, Ben and Noel Haggard (Sept. 26), Aaron Watson (Sept. 27), Ginuwine (Sept. 28), Lanco (Sept. 29), For King and Country featuring Emily Faith (Sept. 30), Lovelytheband (Oct. 1), Rival Sons (Oct. 2), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Oct. 3), Chris Janson (Oct. 4), Whiskey Myers (Oct. 5) and La Fiera De Ojinaga (featuring Banda La Pegsjosa De Guanajuato (Oct. 6).
Oklahoma Stage concerts are free with gate admission, but VIP seating can be purchased for most performances at tulsastatefair.com. All Oklahoma Stage shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. except for the final-day concert, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Free music performances also are scheduled daily at many other fair locations, including the Michelob Ultra Lounge, the International Beer Garden, Pinot Patio and the Cantina. Check tulsastatefair.com for artists and show times.
The food
Some of you go to the fair just for the food — and there’s nothing wrong with that.
You can go for tried-and-true options like corn dogs and ribeye steak sandwiches (highly recommended, sold by the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association near the livestock area).
But if you’re feeling adventuresome, among new food items are the 2019 fair are Dilly Dogs (it’s a hot dog inside a cored crunchy dill pickle dipped in corn dog batter), Bacon Mac and Cheese Empanadas (deep-fried empanadas stuffed with bacon and macaroni and cheese) and Dotchos (wafers with Dippin’ Dots and flavored toppings that look like nachos).
Where can you find these items? Go to attractions on tulsastatefair.com and, on the drop-down menu, click on “awesome eats.”
Among other new offerings:
• Sea Salt Caramel Bacon Funnel Cake Fries (funnel cake fries covered in powdered sugar and candy bacon crumbs, then topped with sea salt caramel and sea salt).
• BacoGator on a Stick (deep-fried gator and bacon).
• Double Decker Funnel Cake (layered whipped cream between two funnel cakes sprinkled with powder sugar, plus choice of toppings).
• Deep Fried Red Velvet Oreos (Red Velvet Oreos dipped in batter and deep fried).
• Caramel Apple Nachos (two Washington red apples sliced and topped with caramel, chocolate and other toppings).
• Banana Nut Sundae (sliced banana with hot caramel, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry).
• The Big Al (Italian sausage patty, meatballs and grinder mix on a hoagie with red sauce and melted mozzarella cheese).
• Baja Dog (Hot dog dipped in corn dog batter and slathered in a spicy mixture of mayo, crema and sprinkled with tajon, cotija cheese, cilantro and sweet pepper bits).
• Ribbon Steak (thin steak ribboned on a skewer).
• 40 Below Joe (coffee-flavored Dippin’ Dots you can eat — or they can be a coffee).
• Pork Skins with Queso on the Side (deep-fried hot crackling pork rinds served with choice of seasonings sprinkled on top and served with side of queso).
• Homemade ice cream (old-fashioned churned ice cream while you wait and served in a cup; flavors include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and a secret flavor yet to be revealed).
• Specialty ice cream (flavors include pineapple, watermelon and coconut served in the original shell as well as black ice cream and pickle ice cream).
• Specialty fruit drinks (fresh pineapple, watermelon and coconut served in the original shell).
The rides
Thrill-seekers can experience their kind of rides in the Majorland territory of the midway while small ones can opt for tamer rides at Kiddieland. There are 37 Majorland rides and 25 Kiddieland rides. New rides include Star Dancer, Space Roller, Whirl Wind and Wiggle Worm, according to information provided by a fair official.
If you’re all about the rides, be aware of the Mega Ride Pass promotion. It’s a ride wristband that will allow users to go on unlimited rides for all 11 days of the fair and it includes gate admission. Before the fair, Mega Ride Passes can be purchased at the Expo Ticket Xpress at the Southwest Corner of Expo Square Pavilion. Mega Ride Passes also can be purchased Sept. 26-29 the previously mentioned location and at the Ford Truck Arena.
Single-day ride wristbands ($45) are available for purchase beginning Monday, Sept. 30 at midway ticket booths. Single-day ride wristbands allow for unlimited rides on date of purchase (does not include gate Admission or extreme rides).
Don’t want to wait in lines? A limited number of Midway Express Access passes ($15) allow fairgoers to receive single-day, front-of-the-line access to midway rides. In order to receive front-of-the-line access, customers must also have ride coupons or ride wristbands, which come at an additional cost. Extreme rides are not included.
Extreme rides include the Slingshot (single rider $35, double rider $60) and the Sky Ride (weekday prices one-way $4 and round-trip $6; weekend prices are $5 and $7. Extreme rides do not accept ride coupons or wristbands. Prices per ride vary and are subject to change.
According to tulsastatefair.com, wristbands are not recommended for children under 36 inches because there are a limited amount of rides they can safely ride. Parents with children under 48 inches should check height requirements before purchasing to make an informed decision whether wristbands are the best value for their children.
The entertainment
The Disney on Ice production at the 2019 fair is Disney On Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party.” According to promotional information, the show is filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts. Help Mickey and his pals follow Captain Hook’s treasure map and search for Tinker Bell in “immersive, fantastic worlds.”
The first performance is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Shows are scheduled 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28. Final shows are scheduled 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Tickets (required for ages 2 and over) range in price from $15 to $45.
If you prefer rodeo, tickets start at $20 for a PRCA pro rodeo event 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
Grounds attractions
The Miss Tulsa State Fair pageant will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Oklahoma State Picking & Fiddling Championships are scheduled Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.
Other grounds attractions include the Penguins High Dive, the All Star Stunt Dogs Challenge, Flippin’ Extreme, Chinese Acrobats of Hebei, Chicago Boyz, Ron Diamond, the Turtle Creek Cloggers, Ntxhais Nthuav Txuj, Wonders of Mexico, Wild Science, Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance, Great American Petting Zoo, pony rides, Great American Kids Can Cook, animal birthing center, Southwest Dairy Farmer’s Mobile Classroom, Trough Talk, surgical suite animal surgeries, Saltfork Blacksmith, Sarah the Cheese Lady, chainsaw carving, an arm wrestling championship, a cornhole tournament and competitions/exhibits (4H and FFA, plus open class).
Don’t forget the livestock and horse shows, which, for decades, have been the backbone of fairs around the country.
