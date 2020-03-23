The Tulsa Symphony has canceled all performances through the end of April, orchestra officials announced Monday.
The concerts affected will be the April 18 concert, "Bloch and Brahms," as well as the April 24 Fridays in the Loft chamber music performance.
The orchestra is offering ticket holders the chance to exchange or refund their tickets, although it is encouraged that the price paid for tickets be considered as a donation to the orchestra. For information: tulsasymphony.org/cancellations.
The orchestra also encourages all to "use the power of music to brighten, and look toward, the future. While we are all adhering to physical distancing, listen to a recording, sing a song, play an instrument, or watch a video. Let's all use the power of music to lift up and brighten our days."
The orchestra also plans to begin posting new content to its Facebook page, facebook.com/tulsasymphony, that will let fans and newcomers "get to know the people of your orchestra."