The Tulsa Symphony announced Monday it is cancelling its planned concert featuring folk legend Arlo Guthrie.
"Peace, Love and Arlo" was scheduled to be the final concert of the orchestra's 2019-2020 season, May 15 at the Tulsa PAC.
The orchestra is offering ticket holders for the concert to return or exchange their tickets, or to consider the purchase as a donation to the orchestra, which has been forced to cancel all activities out of caution in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
For more: tulsasymphony.org.