The Tulsa Symphony has rescheduled its presentation of "Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert" for Nov. 28, officials with the orchestra announced.
The concert, which features the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams' iconic score live as the movie is projected onto a giant screen above the stage, was originally scheduled to be presented March 14.
However, that was the day the city of Tulsa, out of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, shut down all public gatherings in accord with the Centers for Disease Control restrictions.
All tickets purchased for the March 14 concert will be honored at the new date. A limited number of seats, priced from $40 to $80, remain available for the concert; to purchase: tulsapac.com.
For more information on the Tulsa Symphony: tulsasymphony.org.