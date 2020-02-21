The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will offer seven classic concerts, as well as a new chamber orchestra series, as part of its 2020-2021 season.
In addition, the season will feature the animated film “The Polar Express” with the orchestra performing Alan Silvestri’s score live, and a concert with banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck.
The popular “Fridays in the Loft” chamber music series will return, as will the free Symphony in the Park concert, which will open the season Sept. 4 at Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way.
The main season will begin with “A Celebration of Beethoven” on Sept. 12. The year 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven, who revolutionized the musical world. The concert, led by principal guest conductor Daniel Hege, will feature pianist Garrick Ohlsson performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5. Also on the program is the Symphony No. 7 and the Overture to “Egmont.”
Guest conductor Sarah Hicks, principal conductor of the Live at Orchestra Hall programs for the Minnesota Orchestra, will make her Tulsa Symphony debut Oct. 17 with a program titled “La Marionnette,” which will feature Stravinsky’s score for the ballet “Petroushka,” music from Hector Berlioz’s opera “Benvenuto Cellini” and the Symphony No. 44 by Haydn.
Conductor James Bagwell returns to the Tulsa Symphony podium Nov. 7 for “The Titan,” which will showcase Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” along with Beethoven’s “Coriolan” Overture and Mozart’s Symphony No. 25, whose first movement served as the opening for the film version of “Amadeus.”
“The Polar Express in Concert” will roll into town Dec. 5, right at the start of the holiday season. Based on Chris van Allsburg’s beloved children’s story, the film is about a boy whose skepticism about Santa Claus earns him a ticket aboard a magical train to the North Pole, with cutting-edge animation allowing star Tom Hanks to appear in a variety of roles. The Alan Silvestri score includes the Academy Award-nominated song “Believe.” Guest conductor Ron Spigelman will lead the orchestra.
Tulsa Symphony concertmaster Rossitza Goza will be the soloist for Max Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, which will be the centerpiece of the Jan. 16 concert, “The Coda.” Hege conducts the concert that includes Sibelius’ “Karelia” Suite and the Symphony No. 4 by Brahms.
Many composers have drawn inspiration from the sea, and a number of such works will make up “The Symphony and the Sea” on March 13, 2021. Presenting in partnership with the Oklahoma Aquarium, the concert, to be led by guest conductor Gerard Schwarz, will feature Wagner’s tempestuous Overture to “The Flying Dutchman,” Jake Heggie’s suite from his opera “Moby Dick,” Alan Hovhaness’ majestic “And God Created Great Whales,” concluding with Debussy’s iridescent and mysterious “La Mer.”
“The American Sound” will be the subject of the April 10, 2021, concert, featuring pianist Orion Weiss performing George Gershwin’s Concerto in F. The program, with Hege conducting, will also include Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story,” Joan Tower’s “Made in America” and Aaron Copland’s Suite from “Billy the Kid.”
The main concert series concludes May 14, 2021, with “Heritage,” a concert that will feature banjoist and composer Béla Fleck performing his Juno Concerto, written in 2017 and named for Fleck’s son. Guest conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann returns to guide the orchestra in Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
All concerts will be performed at the Tulsa PAC.
The new Chamber Orchestra series will be presented at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus. Each program will be performed twice, on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons.
The series opens Jan. 22 and 24 with the Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings, Haydn Cello Concerto in C Major and the Symphony No. 1 by Beethoven.
The March 19 and 21, 2021, concerts will feature pianist William Roger Price as soloist for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, along with Stravinsky’s Concerto in E-Flat, “Dumbarton Oaks,” and Mozart’s Symphony No. 36.
“College Night at the Symphony” is a new weekend-long program, Feb. 25-28, 2021, designed to celebrate the arts and establish partnerships with four area universities: the University of Oklahoma, Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa. These concerts will be at the Tulsa PAC.
The Fridays in the Loft series, held at the Fly Loft in the Tulsa Arts District, will include an all-Beethoven program Sept. 25; music by French composers Nov. 20; Bach, Stravinsky and Schubert on Feb. 12, 2021; and Haydn, Prokofiev and Dohnányi on March 5, 2021.
Season tickets for all seven classic concerts are $133 to $489.30; other ticket packages are available. To purchase and more information: 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.
