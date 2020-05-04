For the first time since the city of Tulsa shut down in mid-March, live music will once again be heard within Tulsa PAC.
The Tulsa PAC and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra are jointly presenting "Live from Tulsa," a live-streamed concert featuring the orchestra's principal cellist, Kari Caldwell.
The performance, in which Caldwell will be accompanied by pianist Anna Norberg, will be streamed live beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. It will be available for live viewing only via TSO’s and TPAC’s Facebook pages, as well as TSO’s YouTube channel.
"We are having White Wolf Creative to shoot and stream the performance," Massey. "The idea is to really capture the feeling of being there, of experiencing all the dynamics of a live performance."
TSO executive director Keith Elder and Tulsa PAC CEO Mark Frie will introduce the concert, which is being held in conjunction with Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement designed to unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. This year's campaign has been billed as #GivingTuesdayNow in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are hoping that this may be the first several such events," said Anna Massey, marketing coordinator for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. "If this goes well, we hope to be able to do another event near the end of this month."
Caldwell will perform one unaccompanied work — the Suite No. 1 in G Major by J. S. Bach. Norberg, a retired J. Donald Feagin Professor of Music at University of Tulsa and member of the TSO Advisory Board, will accompany her in Rachmaninoff's "Vocalise," "Oblivion" by Astor Piazzolla, and Manuel Ponce's "Estrellita."
Caldwell and Norberg have performed numerous times before. As members of Trio Tulsa, the chamber ensemble-in-residence at the University of Tulsa, they served as artistic ambassadors for the United States Information Agency during the 1990s, performing throughout the world.
“During this time of isolation, we all miss the energy and power of live music and we are so happy to be able to partner with the Tulsa Performing Arts Center to provide this experience to this community," Elder said in a statement.
"There is something very different about a live performance compared to all the on-demand videos out there — it has a defined time for enjoyment and once it’s gone it is just a memory," Elder said. “For years, the TSO has presented world-class symphonic experiences for Tulsa and Tuesday evening will continue that tradition, in a slightly different way.”