The former Brady Theater’s transformation to Tulsa Theater continued with new/old signage and it was announced Tuesday that a Black Lives Matter banner will soon adorn the venue. An unveiling is tentatively scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday.
A name change of the facility from Brady Theater to Tulsa Theater was announced in late 2018, acknowledging that the removal of the name “Brady” is a necessary change that must be made on the district’s streets to begin reconciliation with black Tulsans, according to a news release.
The release said the large stainless steel “Tulsa” sign that first graced the venue in 1952 was added to the building Tuesday.
Tulsa Theater owner Peter Mayo, who purchased the building in 1978 from the City of Tulsa, spoke about the building’s history in the release.
“In 1921, it was known as Convention Hall and was used as a detention facility during the race massacre,” Mayo said. “It is very important to acknowledge this history and make a statement of support and healing to our community beyond the name change. We also plan to suspend a large Black Lives Matter banner from the building to demonstrate our allyship as Tulsa and the Black Lives Matter Tulsa Chapter celebrate Juneteenth.”
The sign will be unveiled before the Black Lives Matter Tulsa Chapter, according to the release, which said the colorful lights that will illuminate the retro Tulsa sign will light up the building and Arts District on Thursday evening.
A 2018 Tulsa World story said Mayo and his management team at DCF Enterprises had been in talks about changing the theater’s name since 2013, when the city changed the name of the street that gave the theater its name. Brady Street was originally named for Tulsa businessman W. Tate Brady, but, due to his Ku Klux Klan connections, the names of the Brady Arts District, Brady Street and the Brady Theater have been revised.