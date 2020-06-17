The banner is large enough that people can see from a distance how Peter Mayo feels about turning the page from a tragic aspect of Tulsa’s history.
Mayo is the owner of the Tulsa Theater, formerly known as the Brady Theater. During an unveiling ceremony Thursday morning, a sprawling Black Lives Matter was unfurled on the southern face of the 106-year-old venue. Representatives of Tulsa’s Black Lives Matter chapter were present for the banner’s debut. Rev. Mareo Johnson, founder and leader of the chapter, called it a historic moment.
“We have seen a detachment from hate, from racism, and we are seeing allyship with Black Lives Matter and that’s huge for us today,” Johnson said. “It is a monumental, special, important day.”
Before introducing Johnson at the unveiling ceremony, Mayo said the theater wants to support the Black Lives Matter movement and he said part of the reason for the name change from Brady Theater to Tulsa Theater was to “distance ourselves” from the history that occurred 99 years ago. He was referring to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
“It is part of history,” Mayo said. “You can’t deny history. But the Tulsa Theater is going to do everything it can to be distanced away from that and to start a new chapter.”
The theater was used as a detention center during the race massacre. The venue used to bear the name of W. Tate Brady, an early Tulsa businessman with Ku Klux Klan connections.
A name change to Tulsa Theater was announced in late 2018. A news release in advance of the banner unveiling said the removal of the name “Brady” from the theater was a necessary change that must be made to begin reconciliation with black Tulsans. The names of Brady Street and the Brady Arts district were changed for the same reasons.
Regarding the banner, Mayo said he was happy the theater was able to help Black Lives Matter "get a statement out." Said Mayo: “The Tulsa Theater is in support of application of laws for all individuals, all Americans — the uniform application of laws, not just for some, not different for different people. We want the policing and the laws to be uniformly applied to everyone.”
Since the Black Lives Matter movement has been in existence, it has wanted to detach itself from monuments, streets or statues that are connected with hate, racism, bigotry and other negatives associated with systemic racism, according to Johnson. He said he was thankful to Mayo and the theater for allowing “this moment” to happen.
“And Black Lives Matter, I just want to let you know what it stands for,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t mean that Black Lives are more important than any other life. It just means that black lives need to matter too and be in the category of all lives matter.”
Johnson said all lives matter to some people and all lives matter to him. He said other races of people matter to him.
“But when we say black lives matter, we are not talking to the ones that you know that all lives matter to you,” he said. “You are not the ones we are speaking to.”
After the ceremony, Johnson said he was honored and happy.
“My heart is full of joy,” he said. “That’s what I feel right now. I feel joy all on the inside because I’m seeing people starting to understand. There are conversations of reconciliation and this dialogue of we have try to work together for equality and things like that. So that’s why I am full of joy because we are in a moment where I can see some change. I can see we are a pivotal moment where we can see some change happen.”
A metal “Tulsa” sign that first adorned the theater in 1952 was restored Tuesday to the exterior and can be seen just below the banner. The banner, which will be illuminated by LED lighting at night, will remain on the theater for one week and then it will return next year, the 100th anniversary of the race massacre.
The theater is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mayo said it could possibly reopen in late fall.
