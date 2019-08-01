The Tulsa 50 issue of Tulsa World Magazine will be in home-delivered newspapers Saturday.
Find out what 50 places, foods and events we are loving about Tulsa.
You will also be able to find the magazine at more than 100 locations across Tulsa, including Boomtown Tees, 114 S. Elgin Ave.; Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.; and Mecca Coffee, 1330 E. 41st St.
Look for Tulsa World Magazine in your home-delivered Tulsa World on Saturday, Aug. 3. To subscribe to the Tulsa World or to Tulsa World Magazine, go to tulsaworld.com/subscribe or call 918-582-0921 or toll free at 800-444-6552.
Copies of the magazine can also be mailed to you for $4.95 by calling 918-581-8584.
Featured video
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers