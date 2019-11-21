Tulsa natives Alfre Woodard and Mary Kay Place were both nominated in the best-actress category by the Independent Spirit Awards, announced on Thursday.
Woodard was nominated for “Clemency,” the Grand Prize winner at 2019’s Sundance Film Festival in which Woodard plays a prison warden whose conscience takes a toll as she carries out death-row executions.
Place was nominated by the group that honors the best in indie cinema for “Diane,” playing the title role in a dark character study that took top honors at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.
“Clemency” is scheduled for release in Tulsa on Jan. 10 at Circle Cinema; “Diane” was released this spring.
“Clemency” is also nominated for best indie feature film along with “The Farewell,” “Uncut Gems,” “Marriage Story” and “A Hidden Life.”