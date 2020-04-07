Zach Lewis can still remember being at the Park Lane cinema in south Tulsa in 1985 to watch “Back to the Future” on the October date that was shown on the controls of the movie’s DeLorean time machine.
“So cool,” said Lewis of the experience and of high-schooler Marty McFly’s fantastic journey. “What an adventure.”
And buying tickets the next year for the action-movie “Iron Eagle,” in which an aspiring young pilot is pressed into service.
“Oh yeah, a kid flying an Air Force jet to go rescue his father, that was great,” Lewis said.
A healthy percentage of movies involve some kind of fantasy element, and Tulsa native and Hollywood screenwriter Lewis brings his appreciation of his 1980s favorites and other wish-fulfillment/kids fantasy films to his latest movie, “The Main Event.”
Debuting Friday, April 10, on Netflix, the family film tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who’s a huge WWE wrestling fan and who is bullied at school.
But when he finds a magical Lucha mask that gives him super-strength and some super moves, he enters a WWE competition. Now, he knows he can face off against anyone — including his wrestling heroes in the ring.
Remember “Like Mike,” in which Little Bow Wow finds an old pair of Michael Jordan shoes, gets struck by lightning and joins the NBA?
Or “Rookie of the Year,” in which a little boy’s broken arm heals in such an odd way that he can pitch for the Chicago Cubs?
Think of the spirit of those movies, and you’ve got an idea of what to expect of “The Main Event,” Lewis said.
“It’s going to be a fun movie for kids but one that parents are going to enjoy as well because it’s really got a throwback feel to it like some of those movies,” said Lewis in a phone interview from California.
He and his writing partner developed the script as part of a collaborative production between Netflix and the wrestling organization.
The film also features several WWE stars, in addition to Seth Carr, the young star who played the younger version of Michael B. Jordan’s character in Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther.”
For Lewis — a 1995 Holland Hall graduate whose parents are Tulsans C.S. “Budge” Lewis III and Mary Anne Lewis — “The Main Event” is a case of him again working with Netflix on a project following the success of the 2019 holiday film “Klaus.”
As a co-writer of that film, Lewis will always be able to say he worked on the first original animated film made by Netflix.
And an acclaimed film: “Klaus” went on to sweep the industry’s prestigious Annie Awards, and it was nominated for an Academy Award for best animated movie.
“The success of ‘Klaus’ has been great from a career perspective. We’re having meetings with people we maybe weren’t meeting before, so fingers are crossed that good things happen among all the uncertainty of the world right now,” Lewis said.
With regard to his family, “We’re doing OK right now, staying home all day every day, going for walks and ordering our groceries,” he said of his wife and two sons, a 4-year-old and 16-month-old, in the Los Angeles area.
“It’s tight quarters, but we’re making it work, along with Facetime and Zoom to connect with our families.”
Speaking of families, that’s the audience Lewis has been targeting with his latest projects — as is Netflix with a growing collection of new movies and series.
So in much the way that Netflix has successfully re-energized the romantic-comedy genre and mid-budget action flicks that major studios had largely abandoned, the streaming giant is finding an appreciative audience for films like “The Main Event.”
“I think that’s right because my sense of things is that all of the streamers see a market for family programming, with both animation and live-action, because it’s easy for a family to pull up Netflix and watch a movie together at home,” he said.
“I don’t want that theater experience to go away, but as it’s become more of the superhero and spectacle films that are being made for the big screen, some of these things are perfect for the TV.”
An appreciation for a family film revival is felt on a personal level for Lewis, a dad with two young kids who have seen “Klaus” more times than he can remember.
“It’s great seeing these kinds of movies getting new life, and people love them,” Lewis said. “It’s filling a need that wasn’t being filled and right now — especially right now — these kinds of movies are entertaining us when we need it.”
