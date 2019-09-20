U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will present a reading of her work 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Webb Auditorium on the Tahlequah campus of Northeaster State University.
The event is presented by the Northeastern State University Center for Women’s Studies and Department of Languages and Literature.
A book signing will follow the reading.
Harjo, a Tulsa native and citizen of the Muscogee/Creek Nation, was appointed earlier this year to be the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, the first Native American to be so honored.
Harjo recently published her ninth book of poetry, "An American Sunrise," which the New York Times in its review called "full of celebration, crisis, brokenness and healing...(reflecting) Harjo’s embrace of poetry as ritual, perhaps as sacred, a form apart from life’s healthy trivialities."
She is the recipient of the Ruth Lilly Prize from the Poetry Foundation for Lifetime Achievement, the 2015 Wallace Stevens Award from the Academy of American Poets for proven mastery in the art of poetry, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the William Carlos Williams Award from the Poetry Society of America, and the United States Artist Fellowship. In 2014, she was inducted into the Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame.
“We are incredibly honored that Joy Harjo has agreed to visit NSU,” Dr. Suzanne Farmer, director of the Center for Women’s Studies, said in a statement. “Her poetry is beautiful and lends a voice to indigenous peoples in our country who are so often marginalized in our society at large. Her writing very much resonates with a large portion of our student body and the wider community.”
The poetry reading and book signing is free and open to the public.