Two masterworks of modernist literature — James Joyce’s epic novel “Ulysses” and “Mrs. Dalloway” by Virginia Woolf — will be celebrated with two online events.
June 16 is traditionally known in literary circles as “Bloomsday,” as the action of Joyce’s “Ulysses,” whose principal character is an Irish Everyman named Leopold Bloom, takes place on that day.
Joyce scholars and enthusiasts typically host all sorts of public events to mark the day, but the COVID-19 pandemic has meant such happenings have been canceled.
But if one has about 30 hours to spare Tuesday, one can listen to a radio dramatization of the complete 700-or-so-page novel, being presented by the Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
According to a story in the Irish Times, the dramatization was “originally aired live, unedited and uninterrupted in 1982 to mark 100 years since the author’s birth” and features “members of the RTÉ Players providing the voices of each character.”
The dramatization will be available via the RTE’s podcast site, rte.ie/culture/ulysses.
The action of Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway,” published in 1928, takes place on “a Wednesday in mid-June.” The Royal Society of Literature, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has turned its third annual “Dalloway Day” celebration of Woolf’s life and work into a virtual event this year, taking place Wednesday, June 17.
The day-long event will feature online panel discussions, a writing workshop, a book club, an aural walking tour and a BBC broadcast. Some events are open only to RSL members, while others are open to the public.
One of the public events is the aural walking tour, “There We Stop; There We Stand,” led by S. I. Martin, an author, artist and founder of “500 Years of Black London Walks.” Martin will follow Mrs. Dalloway’s journey through London, highlighting the black cultural heritage that can be found along the way, as well as discussing certain images from London’s National Portrait Gallery.
For more, visit rsliterature.org/dalloway-day.
