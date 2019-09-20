Utica Square will host its 25th annual Art in the Square event 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
The shopping center is at the corner of Utica Avenue and 21st Street.
A total of 89 local artists working in media ranging from pottery and sculpting, stained glass and watercolors, will take part in this year's event. Displays will be set up all around Utica Square and artists will be on hand to answer questions and discuss their work.
A Kid's Art Alley, set up in the Yorktown Alley section of the center, will have art activities for youngsters, including face painting, crafts, games, and character photo opportunities.
“Art in the Square is a celebration of art and the creative community in Tulsa," said Utica Square Property Manager, Cassandra Montray. "We are proud to host such a wonderful event that has been bringing artists and the public together for 25 years.”