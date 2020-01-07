"The Current," an exhibit of paintings by Tulsa artist Eric Sall, will open to the public Friday, Jan. 10, at the Philbrook Museum of Art. It will be the first time a temporary show of contemporary art will be displayed in the museum's Villa Philbrook, which traditionally houses examples of the museum's permanent collections.
The show includes the paintings that Sall, who came to Tulsa as part of the inaugural class of Tulsa Artist Fellowship, created on stage during performances last year with Tulsa Ballet.
Sall will give a talk about his work as part of the exhibit's opening, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.