It’s not the sort of question an actor expects to hear from a director — “Do you have your own skull, or do I need to send you mine?”

“It probably won’t come as a surprise, but I don’t have a spare skull on a shelf in my apartment,” said Bailey Workman, laughing. “So I’m eagerly awaiting for my skull to arrive. The thing is, we’ve had some incidents of package theft in my apartment, and I’m thinking that if someone makes off with my package, they’re in for a pretty nasty surprise.”

The skull is a prop, for the famed graveyard scene in William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” as the title character contemplates the remains of the former jester of the royal court.

Workman will be playing the role of Hamlet as the Orbit Initiative presents a special virtual production of Shakespeare’s most famous play.

The play will be presented on the social networking site Zoom, with the 19 actors performing from their individual homes — wherever that home may be. Workman, for example, is a Tulsa native who currently lives and works in Chicago.

“Tabitha (Littlefield, the show’s director) reached out to me about auditioning,” Workman said. “I had focused on Shakespeare during my senior year in college, and ‘Hamlet’ has always been my favorite play. And it’s a role I’ve always wanted to play.”

The cast includes Kara Young as Horatio, Justin McKean as Claudius, Christianne Chase as Gertrude, Megan DiGregorio as Polonius, Michael Andreus as Laertes and Kia Hightower as Ophelia.

This is the second virtual production the Orbit Initiative has presented since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shuttered the program’s schedule of classes and workshops, and postponed its planned citywide performance of “Twelfth Night,” which was scheduled for June at the Tulsa PAC.

“These virtual shows are a way to keep the program visible in the community,” said Jeremy Stevens, coordinator for the Orbit Initiative.

The script for this “Hamlet” has been edited down to run slightly less than two hours — about half the time it takes to perform the complete script of “Hamlet.”

“I’m a theater person, and I don’t want to watch a three-hour-plus ‘Hamlet,’ ” Littlefield said, laughing. “So I did a pretty ruthless edit, while making sure our production had all the elements that people expect from a production of ‘Hamlet.’ There is a lot of information that gets repeated throughout the play, and that’s mostly what we cut out.”

Littlefield also worked to find ways to use the limitations of “staging” a play on a collection of video screen to her advantage.

Hence sending a prop skull for Workman to use during the graveyard scene and choreographing the “passing” of a packet of letters among some of the actors.

“We are really playing with the confines of the screen,” Littlefield said.

Workman said she has been impressed with how quickly the cast has connected with each other, in spite of the digital and physical distances that separate them.

“It’s an incredible testament to how technology can allow us to connect with other people,” she said. “It helps that everyone involved is really passionate about this play, and are giving their all to it.”

Having a woman portray Hamlet is not a new thing — actress Sarah Bernhardt was famous for her portrayal of the “melancholy Dane,” which was the subject of the Theresa Rebeck Tony Award-nominated play, “Bernhardt/Hamlet.” A number of contemporary actresses including Frances de la Tour and Ruth Negga have taken on the part.

But as director Littlefield sees it, the odd thing is that more women haven’t played Hamlet.

“To me, this is a very feminine story,” Littlefield said. “The whole ‘madness’ element of the story — where Hamlet is pretending to be mad — really resonated with me. For centuries, women have been called hysterical, or too emotional, or simply dismissed for the feelings they have. That’s how Hamlet is treated by those around him.”

Littlefield also cast Polonius, the court advisor and parent of Ophelia and Laertes, with an actress, transforming a character usually presented as a somewhat bumbling old man into a micro-managing “helicopter parent” — the sort of person who gives a child an earful of advice and then sends a spy to make sure said child follows that advice.

And Fortinbras, the warrior prince who arrives at the play’s end, is played by a child.

“I thought back to the line that Hamlet says, about time being out of joint, and that order has to be restored, how much better to represent that than by making Fortinbras a child,” Littlefield said.

“The reason why ‘Hamlet’ endures is because it explores all these deeply human issues,” Workman said. “There are things in this play that everyone can relate to — grief at the loss of a loved one, betrayal, the struggle to know what is the right thing to do. To me, these themes are so universal that they go beyond gender.

“Hamlet is really just this broken kid who is trying to figure out some really difficult things by himself,” she said. “That’s why the soliloquies are so important. Those are the moments where we see the real Hamlet, because with any other character, he’s playing a role, basing his action on the people around him.”

Stevens said that the Orbit Initiative will continue to present virtual performances, including plans for an evening of Shakespeare’s sonnets.

“We’re working on developing a Shakespeare production for teenaged actors,” he said. “We’ve also reached out to our teaching artists to create a series of video lessons in things such as acting, improvisation, yoga and meditation, that we hope we will be able to make available in June.”

