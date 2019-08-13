Opportunities are open to volunteers interested in sharing information about the wit and wisdom of Will Rogers and the history of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore and Birthplace Ranch near Oologah.
Stephanie Hunter, the museum's new activities and education manager, announced training classes for Will Rogers Ropers-docents.
Classes will begin Sept. 10 and continue 12 weeks each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Thanksgiving week is skipped).
There are various ways to volunteer sharing duties with multiple "Ropers." Ropers guide and greet visitors, help with special events and assist in areas of collections, horticulture and outreach.
Ropers come from all walks of life and from many area cities and towns, including Oologah-Talala, Inola, Claremore, Pryor, Collinsville-Owasso and Tulsa.
Persons interested in being involved in this venture can contact Hunter at shunter@willrogers.com.