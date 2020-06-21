Something a bit out of the ordinary happened last week at the VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education on Tulsa Community College’s Southeast campus.
It had people inside of the facility’s main performance hall.
Like every other major performance venue in the city, the VanTrease PACE shut down March 14, as Tulsa went under lockdown as a way to forestall the spread of COVID-19.
“We hosted the college’s board of regents meetings in May and June because the VanTrease was the only space on the campus that accommodate the social distancing requirements,” said Kelly Clark, the dean of visual and performing arts at TCC. “That was mainly because these are open meetings, and we have to plan for audiences.”
Those meetings were incidents of rare activity at the VanTrease PACE, which is home to the Signature Symphony, as well as all performances by TCC students and the college’s community bands and chorus.
On the other side of town, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center — whose four main performance spaces typically play host to more than 500 individual performances each year — has remained almost completely dark for the past three months.
“When the city shut down, we lost everything when it comes to business,” said Mark Frie, CEO of the Tulsa PAC. “We’ve had zero revenue during the fourth quarter of our fiscal year.
“Since we are a separate nonprofit organization, we were able to apply to the Payroll Protection Program, and that’s allowed us to keep our staff through the end of June,” Frie said. “But come July 1, we’re going to have to put about 90% of our company on furlough.”
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life throughout the world, and few industries have been as disrupted as the performing arts, for which the gathering together of people — from rehearsal spaces to concert halls, from box seats to the standing-room-only stalls — is something of a prerequisite.
The VanTrease PACE and the Tulsa PAC were planning to put on major shows the day the lockdown order came. The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra was to present “Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert” to a near-capacity crowd in the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall, while the Signature Symphony was gearing up for a concert that would feature the Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven — coincidentally, a work whose instantly recognizable four-note opening motif has been called the sound of “fate knocking at the door.”
Earlier this week, officials with the Tulsa Symphony announced that the ‘Star Wars” concert will now be presented Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, at the Tulsa PAC.
“Our policy through all of this has been about moving forward,” said Keith Elder, executive director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. “We are working as if the events we had planned to open our season in September are going to happen.”
Those plans include a gala opening concert featuring acclaimed pianist Garrick Ohlsson in an evening devoted to the music of Beethoven, currently scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Tulsa PAC.
However, Elder said, “We figure we have until the first week in August before we need to make a firm decision about the September concert. We’re looking at multiple options about how we might be able to present this concert, depending on the situation.
“On the plus said,” he said, “we’ve spoken with our soloist, Garrick Ohlsson, and he said if we are going to do a concert — whatever form it may take — he will be there to perform with us.”
Other organizations have chosen to delay the start of their 2020-2021 seasons. Tulsa Ballet earlier this month announced it was cancelling its season-opening “Creations in Studio K” production, which is presented in the ballet’s theater.
“Our No. 1 priority has always been the safety of everyone who comes under the umbrella of Tulsa Ballet,” said the company’s artistic director, Marcello Angelini. “If we can’t guarantee that, we have to pull the plug.”
The company’s season is now set to begin in October, with the U.S. premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story.” However, Angelini said, the company has created a number of back-up plans, depending on how the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.
“I fear that, of all the performing arts, dance may end up being the hardest hit because of coronavirus,” Angelini said. “Dance requires performers to spend six, seven hours a day, every day, in close proximity, breathing the same air. You can’t begin to work as dancers until you can do that safely.”
Celebrity Attractions, Tulsa’s presenter of Broadway touring productions, has shifted all the shows it had scheduled to conclude its 2019-2020 season to the 2021 calendar year.
“Between the rescheduling and postponements, there is going to be a lot of Broadway in 2021,” said Kristin Dotson, president of Celebrity Attractions. “Our patrons have been very understanding and flexible through all this. I think many of them are just grateful to know we’re doing all we can to bring the shows they want to see — whenever that might be.”
One thing that makes scheduling Broadway shows more challenging than an organization such as the Tulsa Symphony or Tulsa Ballet scheduling its season is that Broadway tour producers need for their shows to stay out on the road.
“It doesn’t matter if, for example, that Tulsa is doing a great job at flattening the (COVID-19) curve, if other cities aren’t doing so good, producers aren’t going to send out a tour,” Dotson said.
“And social distancing can’t be part of the equation,” she said. “The simple truth is social distancing doesn’t work for the audience, the cast and crew, the musicians. The thing that makes theater so special is the shared experience — and between logistics and economics, it is crucial that we find a way to create a safe environment to come back to the theater at full capacity.”
Frie echoed that sentiment, saying, “If the requirements for social distancing mean that doing a show isn’t financially feasible, then we’re not going to do the show.
“That’s why we are working with our partners on as many options as possible,” Frie said. “One is an outdoor option, where we present events on the lawn between the PAC and the Hyatt (Regency Hotel). That might be a possibility for orchestral concerts, even some theater shows.
“If nothing else,” he said, “this situation has given us the opportunity to think outside the box and get creative in ways to present shows and bring our audiences back.”
Angelini said Tulsa Ballet is working with its choreographers and the American Guild of Musical Artists, the union that represents the company’s dancers, on a plan to offer its patrons the option of watching its productions in the theater or at home.
“The idea is that the same ticket one purchases would allow them to attend a performance, or watching the exact same performance streamed live to their homes,” he said.
“A good portion of our audiences are among those most vulnerable to coronavirus, and as much they tell us they want to see the company perform, they don’t want to risk their lives to do so.”
As the VanTrease PACE is part of Tulsa Community College, Clark said, “It is a little unique what we’re able to do here. We have an amazing team here at TCC and an amazing amount of resources that allow us to serve our community as best we can and at minimal risk to everyone.”
The TCC theater department has already announced it will not be doing live performances during the rest of the year, and the college’s music department is considering following suit.
However, Clark said, the college is considering other ways of getting students’ performances before the public, such as through recording performances for later broadcast or through livestreaming.
The Signature Symphony’s 2020-2021 season was to be highlighted by a search for a new music director, in the wake of Andrés Franco’s decision to resign at the end of the 2019-2020 season.
“We pretty much have one overall goal, which is to bring art and music to the community any time, and in any way, we can,” Clark said. “We have about three plans for every concert we plan to do.
“For example, the Tulsa Sings concert that we postponed until October — if we can do that with a full orchestra, great,” she said. “If we have to present it with a 12-piece combo, we will do that. If we have to livestream it with a small band, we’ll do that.”
What makes this waiting game all the more vexing, Frie said, is that the situation is continuously changing. The possibility of a resurgence of the coronavirus later this year, and another government-required shutdown, is something no one wants to think about, but which is something for which everyone must plan.
“I’ve been in this business, in one way or another, for 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Frie said. “Everything right now is a moving target of what we can or must do and what we can’t do. And everything seems to change daily.”
Frie said the PAC has used its down time, which will continue at least until the end of August, to come up with plans to upgrade the center’s cleaning procedures and how to implement safety procedures for artists and audience members.
“One thing we’ve learned from surveys we and our partners have done is that people will come back to the theater when they feel comfortable that we’ve done all we can to make them feel as safe as possible,” he said.
Frie said he believes the most realistic best-case scenario for the performing arts in Tulsa would be a slow roll-out to open in mid-September.
“I really hope, at the very least, we’ll be able to present the holiday traditions of (Tulsa Ballet’s) ‘The Nutcracker’ and (American Theatre Company’s) ‘A Christmas Carol’ in December,” he said.
Clark put the concerns into slightly more elemental terms.
“I think the thing that scares me the most is not doing anything in arts,” she said.
“It’s easy to say it’s too hard, too tough to come up with new ideas, new ways to reach out to the community, but that’s what we have to do. We all have to find some way to connect people with the arts. There hasn’t been a time when people need the arts more than right now.”
FEATURED VIDEO