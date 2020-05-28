With 28,000 square feet of retail space and towering book shelves dividing aisles, it’s almost like Gardner’s Used Books & Music was built for social distancing.
“We are kind of fortunate in that way,” store manager Leigh Ann Townsend said.
Closed to the public for a little more than two months, the colossal book store at 4421 S. Mingo Road is ready to turn the page. Townsend said last week that the store was planning for a June 2 reopening, but a soft opening could take place before then. The express lane was apparently clear. It was announced on the store’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that Gardner’s Used Books & Music has opened. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
The store closed in March, just before the city asked businesses to hit the pause button and help flatten the curve.
Open seven days a week prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Townsend said the store will be closed Sundays and Mondays for the time being. Closing on those days will allow staffers to clean the store and restock before opening the doors again the following week. The task of vacuuming a store with 28,000 square feet of retail space might be the indoors version of mowing a golf course.
The silver lining of the shutdown is the store was able to do a reset. Longtime employee Gerry Mullenix pointed out housekeeping projects and tweaks that would not have been possible if the store had been operating business as usual, but he said he misses the customers.
“We are just ready to see everybody again,” Townsend said before the reopening.
Gardner’s Used Books & Music has been an exploratory site for book hunters since 1991, when book enthusiast and tax man Richard Gardner started the store. Gardner’s Tax Service is about a mile from the book store. Gardner launched the book store with 384 books from his personal stash. That was millions of books ago.
Gardner said during a 2016 interview he never thought the store would be “this big or overwhelming.” He credited employees and customers for the growth. The store eventually began stocking items like comic books, magazines, graphic novels, posters, record albums, CDs and DVDs.
Gardner said in the 2016 interview that reading makes us better citizens and better people: “If you don’t read, it’s not good for you.”
Gardner died in 2017. A social media post announcing his passing said the store will continue to operate “with Richard’s vision and our family’s commitment to Tulsa.”
The store continued book sales online during the COVID-19 shutdown. Meanwhile, work was taking place inside the store to freshen up the inventory. Dozens of empty boxes surrounding the check-out area once were full of books. Those books were shelved in the appropriate places by Mullenix and a staffmate. He said another employee is updating the comic inventory.
Customers will find everything pretty much where it was before the shutdown, but measures have been taken to ensure social distancing between check-out personnel and customers. Townsend said employees agreed to wear masks, and customers will be asked to wear masks. She was wearing a Harry Potter-themed mask when she said it.
A May 22 post on the Gardner’s Used Books & Music Facebook page elaborated on the face mask policy:
“Gardner’s Books has been serving Tulsa and the surrounding area for 29 years. We have watched children grow up and bring their own children here. Some of us have had children and grandchildren work in our bookstore. We have made good friends and best friends. Some of our customers have met future spouses, had engagement photos taken here and their children have had their senior portraits taken with our bookshelves in the background. Our customers are amazing people who call Gardner’s Books ‘my bookstore.’
“Many of our customers are in an ‘at-risk’ category for any number of reasons, but now we are facing a pandemic that may profoundly affect those considered ‘at-risk.’ We do not want to restrict anyone to special hours to shop so they can feel safe. We don’t want to risk taking this virus home to our families.
“Some of our customers will be venturing out for the first time in months because they need some entertainment and reading materials. Some of them are frightened to be in a crowd or in a store. Please help us keep our staff and customers safe by wearing a mask while in the bookstore. Thank you for your cooperation in this difficult time.”
Townsend said she and Mullenix started at the store 29 years ago. Mullenix, who came aboard within six months of the store’s opening, said he has stuck around for so long because Gardner and his family treat employees like family. Now, they can see their customer “family” again.