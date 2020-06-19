The Historic Greenwood Chamber of Commerce announced the start of a one-year, $10 million campaign to help restore the Greenwood District and make the area once lauded as “Black Wall Street” into an incubator for African American entrepreneurs.
The campaign funds will be used to help restore the historic buildings at the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue, in the Greenwood District, and provide ongoing resources to businesses in the district and the local community.
Other goals of the project include enhancing public spaces, improving mobility and walkability to and within the district, and sustaining economic growth by increasing the number of minority-owned businesses.
Also planned is a commemoration of the centennial of the Tulsa Massacre, May 31-June 1, 2021.
The announcement took place at press event held Thursday in the conference room at ONEOK field, which is located in the Greenwood District.
Earlier this year, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service that was to go toward renovating the 10 buildings that remain of the once-thriving “Black Wall Street.”
A GoFundMe page has been established, with the goal of raising $1 million toward the campaign’s total. To view the page: gofundme.com/f/RestoreBlackWallStreet.
Horace Sheffield, executive director of the Detroit Association of Black Organizations and national chairman of the campaign, said the goal is “to make sure that this place becomes a national destination.”
In the early 20th century, Tulsa’s Greenwood District had become one of the most prosperous and successful African American communities in the country, with more than 600 businesses operating in the neighborhood.
The area was almost completely destroyed during the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, when some 35 city blocks were leveled and as many as 300 African Americans killed.
Within a decade after the massacre, African American Tulsans managed to rebuild the Greenwood District back into a thriving city-within-a-city.
And that, said actor, film maker and author Hill Harper, is the story that needs to be told, as well as a model to emulate.
Speaking via livestream, Harper, who is the honorary co-chairman of the campaign, said he was “humbled and proud” to participate in this “celebratory day.”
He added, “We are not here in sorrow. We are here to act — to create meaningful and sustainable progress, and to demonstrate to the world the power of black folks working together.
“To me,” Harper said, “this is sacred ground. And this sacred ground deserves our investment and commitment.”
Other speakers at the event included Patricia Carter Breekner, of the Greenwood Business Owners Association; Kim Randolph, president and CEO of the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, which covers Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska; and Mike Meehan, owner of Fat Guys Burger Bar.
“I’ve been a proud business owner in Greenwood for a decade,” he said, “and I’m honored and excited to have a part in this movement.”
Tulsa is gearing up for a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center on Saturday, and at one point Gov. Kevin Stitt had suggested Trump tour the Greenwood District during his time in Tulsa. Stitt now is saying he is recommending the president not tour the area.
Freeman Culver, president and CEO of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, was asked if the president’s staff had reached out to him about a visit.
Freeman said he had not been contacted by the president’s staff, but added, “At this time, we welcome everyone. We would love to show the president all about the history of Greenwood.”
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
