COVID-19 has forced a shift in how food consumers throughout the world are getting their food, what they’re eating and where. Many of our favorite restaurant dining rooms are closed, and we are cooking more than ever in our homes. In addition, we are living more of our lives online, from work to happy hour.

Local chefs are adapting to the change by posting videos and hosting virtual cooking classes via social media to demonstrate everything from cocktails and fermenting to braising and more.

‘Brunch From the Garden’ with Shannon Smith

Chef Shannon Smith has been teaching eager students how to cook global cuisine for years, but typically, her classes take place in person, where the aroma of what’s cooking whets the appetite even more. These days, Smith has taken to Zoom to hold her classes. You won’t get the aromas unless you’re cooking along with her, and she provides recipes ahead of time so it’s definitely possible. Smith is holding a “Brunch From the Garden” Zoom cooking class from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. The class is free and for all ages. The menu includes Green Shakshuka, Guiltless Eggs Benedict and Dutch Baby Apple Pancake.

Recipes will be available to print on Smith’s website, chefshannon.com.

Zoom Meeting ID: 992 181 4150

Cocktail classes with Libby Billings

The Vault may be locked up tighter than, well, a vault, but owner Libby Billings hasn’t let that stop her. Elote Café has been delivering puffy breakfast tacos all across town, and Elote and Roppongi reopened after a short closure to curbside delivery and to-go orders. Elote features margarita mix by the gallon to-go, but many locals are missing the cocktails from the Vault. Billings has taken to Facebook and Instagram for some Social Distancing Cocktail Mini-Classes, showing us how to make some of the Vault’s popular drinks via video. Recent videos include instructions to make a Painkiller with several shelf-stable ingredients. Combine 2 ounces rum, 2 ounces pineapple juice, 1 ounce cream de coconut (shake the can well before using) and the juice of ¼ orange into a shaker filled with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg. Visit The Vault’s Facebook page (facebook.com/TheVaultTulsa) and Instagram stories (instagram.com/thevaulttulsa/channel) for more recipes.

Cocktails and cooking with Philbrook

Philbrook Museum of Art has remained closed, but its Facebook page is full of life. Stories of museum cats, online crafting, tool time with the horticulture crew and other happenings in the museum world abound, but the museum is also offering cocktail and cooking video demos from local bartenders and chefs. Recently, Justin Thompson starred in the Sunday Supper Series with his daughter Isla Rose as his sous chef. David Jeffries from Foolish Things: Bar and Biscuit popped up in another video, showing us how to make a Sidecar cocktail. And a cookbook may or may not be in the works, but regardless, the museum is offering printable recipes, such as bolognese sauce from Willie in Security, mocked up digitally by Mark in the Director’s Office and made for photography by Jenny in Education. You can’t visit Philbrook, now known as Chillbrook on Instagram, but you can be pen pals with the museum’s cats and learn a few artsy and delicious things in the process.

facebook.com/PhilbrookMuseum

instagram.com/philbrookmuseum/channel

Not a Single Fork with Candace Conley

Candace Conley is known for her cooking skills, which she shares with promising home cooks at The Girl Can Cook cooking studio in Broken Arrow. Conley, along with TGCC’s general manager and Conley’s sidekick extraordinaire Natalia Banjac, also host a podcast, Not a Single Fork, a mostly irreverent yet helpful place to get all kinds of information about conquering your cooking fears. Probably best to not let little ears listen in, though. Conley and Banjac have taken to Facebook live to continue their classes during the pandemic. Conley’s intent has always been to teach people how they can enjoy cooking at home so they will do it more. One aspect of this is to give people work-arounds, hacks and tips for making their cooking better and fun, something for which Conley’s in-person classes are known. Going forward, Conley is planning monthly classes, which will be anything from Friday Night Date Nights or classes that feature topics that get people outside of their cooking comfort zones. Tune in Friday, May 15, for a cook-a-long from the new local online market Salt & Soul’s Facebook page. The class is free, but Conley’s virtual tip jar would love some love. The Girl Can Cook’s next live cook along will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 12.

thegirlcancook.com

facebook.com/girlcancook

facebook.com/saltandsoulmarket

Friday night dinners with Tiffany Tisdale-Braxton

Tiffany Tisdale-Braxton may be the daughter of a local sports celebrity, but she has created quite the following of her own, thanks to the hearty, home-style cooking she offers through her catering company, Tisdale 23. For the past few months, Tisdale-Braxton has been doing live cook-a-longs on Friday evenings, cooking something that her Facebook fans have voted on during the week. At 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, Tisdale-Braxton will be cooking a dinner in honor of her father, Wayman Tisdale, on the anniversary of his passing. The meal will include his favorites: fried chicken, collard greens, sweet potatoes and cornbread. The recipes will be posted on Tisdale-Braxton’s website weekly, where she will also share the grocery shopping list so those eager to cook along can procure any ingredients they need ahead of time. The cooking sessions will take place live at 7 p.m. Fridays and posted on Tisdale-Braxton’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Tisdale-Braxton started doing the cooking videos at the beginning of Oklahoma’s stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic to help those who may not cook as regularly as they have had to recently. The recipes are simple, as well as delicious, and most can be made with ingredients you likely already have at home or that are easily accessible. Tisdale-Braxton has future Friday Night Dinners planned for May 22 (Cajun chicken and shrimp Alfredo) and May 28 (lasagna).

cheftiffanynicole.com

facebook.com/ChefTiffanyTisdaleBraxton

instagram.com/cheftiffanynicole

Palace Cafe demos with James Schrader

While his dining room is shuddered due to COVID-19, chef James Schrader has taken to Palace Café’s Instagram stories, sharing demos on making the popular chili crisp condiment, as well as the popular Yukon Gold potato gnocchi and a hearty recipe for braised short ribs. Follow Palace Café’s Instagram and Facebook page for links to upcoming live demos or click through to find already posted videos. The short rib video will make you want to order from Palace Café’s Take-and-Bake dinner menu.

palacetulsa.com

facebook.com/palacecafetulsa

instagram.com/palacetulsa

