It’s still a couple of weeks until the blueberries at Endicott Farm in Mounds will be ripe enough for harvesting. But Betsy Endicott is already fielding calls from people eager to get out into the fields.

“This year, it seems like there is a larger than usual interest from people,” said Betsy Endicott. “We’re hearing the same thing from other farmers in the area.

“I think part of it is that, what with all the social distancing and things being shut down, people are just anxious to get outdoors, and they’re looking for something to do in a relatively safe environment,” she said. “And I think there’s been a real shift among people to get their produce and other foods from local sources, rather than just whatever shows up at a grocery store.”

Memorial Day traditionally marks the beginning of berry-picking season, with a number of farms in the area opening their gates to allow visitors to pick their own blueberries and blackberries.

The strawberry season began weeks earlier, and Joe’s Farm in Bixby, which is known for its organically grown strawberries, has been inundated with prospective pickers.

“You would not believe how busy it’s been around here,” said Cindy Abeck, an employee at the farm.

Because of the interest, as well as out of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, those wishing to harvest their own strawberries from Joe’s Farm need to reserve specific times.

“If people just show up and want to pick strawberries, we’re going to have to turn them away and have them reserve a time,” Abeck said. “Of course, they can shop at our market, where we have lettuces, radishes, onions, beets and lots of other things.”

Abeck said it’s likely that the farm will have strawberries last through the end of May. Joe’s Farm will be offering pick-your-own zinnias in June, and later this year plans to allow visitors to pick their own sweet potatoes.

Those looking for something a bit out of the ordinary to harvest themselves might consider a trip out to Osage County.

The Lodge at Taylor Ranch may be best known for its disc golf courses, camping facilities and wilderness trails, but the resort also offers pick-your-own blackberries and sand plums.

Sand plums, also known as Chickasha or Cherokee plums, “are a little bit smaller than the plums people are used to,” said Leah Jenkins, whose family owns The Lodge at Taylor Ranch. “They’re really sweet — we like to make jelly with them.”

Jenkins said the sand plums will likely be ready by mid-June, while the blackberries should be ripe for harvest closer to the first of July.

The hard freeze that hit northeastern Oklahoma in April negatively affected most blackberry farmers.

“We’ll have blackberries,” Endicott said. “We’re just not going to have as much as we have had in other years.”

John Firey of Rock Creek Farms in Sand Springs said he’s not offering you-pick services this year because of the damage done to his crop.

“We think we’re going to have enough to be able to sell pre-picked quarts of berries,” he said.

CABIN CREEK BERRIES

Blueberries, blackberries

Opens: Second week in June

35401 S. 4405 Road, Big Cabin

918-953-9504

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call for availability.

CAL2HOMA FARM

Blueberries

Opens: Mid-June through mid-July

13822 S. Oklahoma 10, Gore

918-489-2876

Hours: 7 a.m. to noon Thursday-Saturday, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

CANYON BERRY FARMS

Blueberries

Opens: First week of June

20126 S. Dickerson Drive, Claremore

918-344-9191

Hours: 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Saturday depending on availability.

ENDICOTT FARMS

Blueberries, blackberries

Opens: First or second week of June

211th St. South, Mounds (between Lewis and Harvard avenues south of Tulsa)

918-344-4582

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Reservations needed for Saturday.

Strawberries, produce

Now open

12811 S. Sheridan Road, Bixby

918-740-1171

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call for availability.

MEADOW BLACKBERRY FARM

Blackberries

Opens: Second week of June

3200 Westgreen Way, Sapulpa

918-227-1987

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call for availability.

OUTBACK FARM

Blueberries, blackberries, asparagus and bulk produce

Opens: First or second week of June

4163 E. 470 Road, Pryor

918-519-2148

Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Call for availability.

OWASSO CHRISTMAS TREE AND BERRY FARM

Blueberries, blackberries

Opens: Blueberries should be ready by June 6, blackberries by June 13. Call for availability.

11039 N. 129th East Ave., Owasso

918-272-9445

Hours: 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

ROCK CREEK FARMS

Only offering pre-picked quarts of blackberries for sale. Call for availability.

20412 W. 61st St. South, Sand Springs

918-637-7243

THE LODGE AT TAYLOR RANCH

Sand plums, blackberries

Opens: Mid-June

22005 Oklahoma 99, Pawhuska.

918-694-1138

Hours: Open Monday-Sunday. Call for availability.

THUNDERBIRD BERRY FARM

Blueberries, blackberries

Opens: Memorial Day

South 321st East Ave., Broken Arrow (between 71st and 81st streets)

918-640-7168

Hours: 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays; or by appointment

Visit these popular Grand Lake hot spots for good food, fun people

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags