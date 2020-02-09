Are you ready to watch Sunday’s Oscars? You will be once you’ve surveyed our Academy Award viewing guide.
The songs you will hear, the host you will not see, the leading nominees, the presenters, even a Tulsa connection — it’s all here.
How to watch
The 92nd Academy Awards are being presented at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC, channel 8, and you can stream the show at abc.com or with the ABC app. Red-carpet coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on ABC.
The host situation
There is no host Sunday night, for the second consecutive year but still only the third time in Academy history. With last year’s host-less show, things went smoothly, the ceremony was shorter than usual and the ratings were up. The Academy isn’t messing with those results.
Oscar-watching party
“The Oscar Experience,” Circle Cinema’s annual Academy Awards party on the theater’s biggest screen, will feature a red carpet, photo ops, food and drinks, Oscar ballots and prize giveaways. Host Erin Christy will lead the festivities beginning with red-carpet introduction at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 ($20 for Circle members), and they are available at circlecinema.org and at the theater, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
The nominees
The best-picture nominees, with their number of nominations, are “Joker” (11), “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” (10), “1917” (10), “The Irishman” (10), “Marriage Story” (6), “Parasite (6), “Jojo Rabbit” (6), “Little Women” (6) and “Ford v. Ferrari” (4).
Sunday’s songs
Some of the biggest names in music will perform their best song-nominated works Sunday. They include:
• Randy Newman will perform “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4.” Newman has won two Oscars, including for “Toy Story 3.”
• Elton John will sing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his biopic film “Rocketman.”
• Chrissy Metz will perform “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough,” with music and lyrics by 11-time nominee Diane Warren — who has never won.
• Idina Menzel sings “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II,” with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won this award for “Let it Go” from “Frozen.”
• The star of her film, Cynthia Erivo, will take the stage for “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” performing the song that she co-wrote, meaning she is up for best song and best actress for the movie. A note: If Erivo wins in either category, she will have achieved the rare EGOT status, having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.
The presenters
Among those presenting awards are Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King, Rami Malek, Zazie Beetz, Timothee Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.
An Oklahoma winner
Oklahoma’s Wes Studi became the first Native American actor to receive an Academy Award, collecting an honorary Oscar at October’s Governors Awards. The “Avatar” and “The Last of the Mohicans” performer will be at the ceremony, according to his manager, and most likely will see the camera pan to him and fellow recipients Geena Davis and David Lynch in the audience at some point during the show.
Holland Hall connections
We don’t have any Oscar nominees from Tulsa this year, but we do have a pair of Holland Hall graduates with ties to two of the nominated films: Micah Fitzerman-Blue co-wrote “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (for which Tom Hanks is nominated as best supporting actor), and Zach Lewis co-wrote “Klaus,” which is nominated in the best animated film category.
