Wayne Coyne, frontman for the Flaming Lips, will return to ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Art Center for a special celebration of Friday the 13th.
The center currently has on display "King's Mouth," an interactive sculpture created by Coyne and The Flaming Lips, which includes a synchronized light and sound show, as well as original mixed media pieces by Coyne.
The Friday event, 6 to 9 p.m. March 13, at 101 E. Archer St., will offer a number of themed art making activities. Coyne will give a demonstration of spin art, and will give away some of the works created. In addition, artist Katy Bruce will offer tarot readings.
Admission to ahha Tulsa is $12.75 adults, $8.75 for children. For more information: ahhatulsa.org/friday13.