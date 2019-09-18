If a survey conducted by "gourmet popcorn" purveyors Funky Chunky is to be believed, the most popular sweet snacks in the Sooner State are ice cream, fried pies — and popcorn.
According to its website, Funky Chunky polled 3,800 citizens about how they went about satisfying their sweet tooth, then divided the results by states.
In Oklahoma, 34 percent of respondents said that ice cream was their go-to sweet. Deep-fried fruit pies were the choice of 21 percent of Oklahoma respondents, while another 21 percent claimed to reach for the popcorn — presumably of the caramel-coated or kettle variety — when they wanted something sweet to eat.
What the remaining 24 percent of Oklahomans like to snack upon sweetly is anyone's guess.
An interactive map, showing the top three sweet snack choices for each state of the union, can be found at funkychunky.com/blogs/news/official-state-treats.