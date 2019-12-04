Tulsa Ballet this year celebrates 50 years of presenting the full-length version of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” although plans are already in the works to create a new production that will debut in 2021. Learn about the past, present and future of Tulsa’s “The Nutcracker.” See pages D6-7
Weekend Cover: Tulsa Ballet 'Nutcracker' turns 50
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
James writes primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts.
