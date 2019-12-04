The Nutcracker ballet MW

The Tulsa Ballet Theater performs “The Nutcracker” during a dress rehearsal at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Tulsa Ballet this year celebrates 50 years of presenting the full-length version of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” although plans are already in the works to create a new production that will debut in 2021. Learn about the past, present and future of Tulsa’s “The Nutcracker.” See pages D6-7

James D. Watts Jr.

