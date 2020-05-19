So here’s the thing: There are no Hollywood blockbusters on the schedule until mid-July, but theaters have started opening back up now.
Not all, but some.
The first week of movie theaters reopening in Tulsa saw Cinergy Tulsa and Admiral Twin Drive-In playing movies in May that were already showing in March when they closed, like “Bad Boys for Life.”
That won’t last ... so what comes next?
What will theaters start showing between now and when action-thriller “Tenet” arrives (July 17), along with Disney’s live-action “Mulan” (July 24)?
Maybe this is the real question for moviegoers: With only past titles as options, what older movie would make you go rewatch it again just to see it on the big screen?
What would be your “rewatchable” movie?
Give me “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and I’m there. The action, the stunts, the sound, the visceral experience of the story blew me away the first time, and I would take it again on the biggest screen possible.
Admiral Twin Drive-In owner Blake Smith said a couple of months ago he might go “retro” with showings of “The Goonies” and “Gremlins,” and last week he mentioned “Back to the Future” and maybe some “Harry Potter” movies.
But if it were just his personal preference, he would choose a drive-in double-feature pairing up a couple of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
“I’d have to say ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ and ‘The Sting.’ Those movies speak for themselves: It’s Paul Newman and Robert Redford,” Smith said.
I asked several local “movie experts” what movie would pull them back into a theater for another screening.
Their answers ranged from all-time favorites to new classics, from the nostalgic to the comedic.
Jeff Huston, writer-director-editor for Steelehouse Productions Inc. in Tulsa and writer of the “I Can’t Unsee That Movie” blog:
The easy answer is a coin-toss between “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jurassic Park.” Those two movies are ones I never fail to catch when a theater does a special screening for them. But setting those aside, I’d probably opt for something more classic like “Casablanca” or “Lawrence of Arabia.”
Kim Brown, former Tulsa World film critic and member of Alliance of Women Film Journalists:
I’d go for some ‘90s nostalgia like “Reality Bites.” I wore out my VHS copy, so I’d enjoy watching Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke and his angsty band, Hey, That’s my Bike, on the big screen.
Adam Chitwood, managing editor of movie website Collider.com and Tulsa resident:
Alfonso Cuaron’s literally awesome “Gravity,” to be reminded of humanity’s capacity to persevere (and because it’s a “Big Screen” movie). “Jaws,” the first blockbuster, would also be fitting.
Art Tyndall, studio film-screening representative for Tulsa market:
I need something to make me laugh for a couple of hours. “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” is the ticket. Several careers were launched with this classic.
This same question was posted on the Facebook page for the “Rewatchables” podcast, which is part of “The Ringer” sports-and-pop culture franchise of journalism, podcasts and more. As the answers will likely indicate, “Rewatchables” has far more male than female listeners.
“Rewatchables” movies with multiple responses about what older movie would bring them back to theaters: “Goodfellas,” “Jaws,” “Terminator II: Judgment Day,” “Total Recall,” “Inception,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Heat.”
“Rewatchables” movies also mentioned in posts about what older movie would bring those responding back to theaters, and in franchise form: the original “Star Wars” trilogy, the “Dark Knight” trilogy, any of the recent “Mission: Impossible” movies and the “Man with no name” trilogy of films starring Clint Eastwood from the 1960s.
Also mentioned among “Rewatchables” posts: “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Jackie Brown,” “Grindhouse,” “Aliens,” “Blade Runner,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Avatar” in IMAX, “Twister,” “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk,” “Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan,” “O Brother Where Art Thou?” and “Dredd 3D.”
I have also asked this question of several Tulsans in our continuing series of stories about people’s movie favorites, as seen in the responses below.
Abby Kurin, executive director of the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts &Culture:
Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in “It Happened One Night” by Frank Capra. I’ve never seen it on the big screen. I watched it in a film class years ago, and I would love to see it again.
David Nofire, programmer of Circle Cinema’s “Graveyard Shift” scary movies:
I wish I could have (the experience of) “The Tingler” in 1959. Director William Castle had buzzers installed in the theater seats, which the projectionist would set off at the appropriate moment to try to make the audience think the movie’s monster was loose in the auditorium.
Nancy Hermann, former longtime marketing director for Tulsa Performing Arts Center:
I’d love to see Jeff Bridges again in “Starman” on the big screen.
Greg Younger, manager of Circle Cinema:
A few years ago, I pitched the idea of playing Burt Reynolds’ film “Hooper” five times, back-to-back, as a marathon. It was to be an endurance test called “Burt till it Hurts.” Whoever made it to the end would receive a prize. Maybe a fake moustache or something.
Clifton Raphael, who leads the award-winning film studies/filmmaking program at Jenks High School:
I’d have to say 1928’s “The Passion of Joan of Arc.” We tend to think that big screens are made for big pictures, ones with wide vistas and gorgeous landscapes. But Carl Theodor Dreyer filmed this largely in close-ups. There’s nothing like seeing a great actor — here, Maria Falconetti — turn her face into a landscape of emotion.
Meg Charron Webb, director of branding/creative outreach for the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture:
“Beetlejuice.” I saw it in the theater with my dad when I was little, and I love that movie so much. Michael Keaton is amazing, and it was my first introduction to Tim Burton films. I’ve been a lifelong fan since.
Russ Kirkpatrick, filmmaker and manager of Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions:
“To Kill a Mockingbird.” It’s just such a powerful story.
