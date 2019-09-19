Break out the stretchy-waist pants and stockpile the Tums — the Tulsa State Fair is coming to town with a slew of new menu items for the hungry fairgoer.
While there will certainly be purveyors of the standard midway fare such as corn dogs, cotton candy, kettle corn and smoked turkey legs, each year the Tulsa State Fair features vendors who take fair food in some new and often startling directions.
Some of the items that showed up on the menu last year are returning, such as the doughnut grilled cheese sandwich, the bubble waffle wrap, the deep-fried olives on a stick and the sea salt caramel peanut butter bacon pecan pie — one of those rare foodstuffs that takes as long to order as it does to eat.
But there is a host of new treats to discover this year, in all their deep-fried, candy-coated, chocolate-dipped, served-on-a-stick glory. The fair runs Sept. 26-Oct. 6.
New foods
Bacon mac & cheese empanadas: Deep-fried empanadas stuffed with bacon macaroni & cheese. Find it: Everything Bacon, Esplanade 11W.
Sea salt caramel bacon funnel cake fries: Deep-fried lengths of funnel cake sprinkled in sea salt and bacon bits, drizzled with caramel. Find it: Everything Bacon, Esplanade 5E, and Backstreet BBQ, Esplanade 11W.
Baco-gator: Deep-fried alligator with bacon on a stick. Find it: Everything Bacon, Esplanade 11W.
Double-decker funnel cake: Whipped cream layered between two funnel cakes, sprinkled in powdered sugar, topped with your choice of peanut butter, hot fudge, caramel cream cheese or fruit, and topped with more whipped cream. Find it: McKinney Food Services, Esplanade 10E
Deep-fried red velvet Oreos: Red velvet-flavored Oreo cookies dipped in batter and deep-fried. Find it: McKinney Food Services, Esplanade 10E
Caramel apple nachos: Two Washington red apples sliced and topped with caramel, chocolate and your favorite toppings. Find it: Hardenbrook’s Concessions – Exchange Center 94 & 95, River Spirit Expo Upper Level 497 & 498, River Spirit Expo Lower Level 24 & 25
Banana nut sundae: Sliced banana with hot caramel sauce, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry. Find it: Hardenbrook’s Concessions – Exchange Center 94 & 95, River Spirit Expo Upper Level 497 & 498, River Spirit Expo Lower Level 24 & 25
The Big Al: Italian sausage patty, meatballs and grinder mix on a hoagie with red sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Find it: Hardenbrook’s Concessions – Independent Midway West 39
Baja dog: Hot dog dipped in corn dog batter & slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise, crema & then sprinkled with tajon, Cotija cheese, cilantro & sweet pepper bits. Find it: Hardenbrook’s Concessions – Independent Midway West 39
The Dilly Dog: Hot dog inside a cored crunchy dill pickle dipped in corn dog batter and fried golden brown. Hardenbrook’s Concessions – Independent Midway West 39
Ribbon steak: Thin steak ribboned on a skewer. Find it: Karen’s Concessions – Independent Midway West 23 & River Spirit Expo Upper Level 463 & 464
Dotchos: Wafers with Dippin’ Dots ice cream and flavored toppings that look like nachos. Find it: CBS Dippin Dots – Exchange 126 & 127 & River Spirit Expo Upper Level 483 & Independent Midway West 42
40-Below Joe: Coffee flavored Dippin’ Dots you can eat or use to make iced coffee. Find it: CBS Dippin Dots – Exchange 126 & 127 & River Spirit Expo Upper Level 483 & Independent Midway West 42
Pork skins with queso: Deep-fried crackling pork rinds served with your choice of seasonings sprinkled on top and served with a side of queso dip. Find it: Freddie’s Mega Stand – River Spirit Expo Upper Level 490
Homemade ice cream: Old-fashioned churned ice cream while you wait, served in a cone or cup. Choice of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry & a secret flavor to be revealed later. Find it: Freddie’s Mega Stand – River Spirit Expo Upper Level 490
Specialty ice cream: Pineapple, watermelon & coconut ice cream served in their original shells, as well as black & pickle ice cream. Find it: Concessions Inc – Esplanade 9E
Specialty fruit drinks: Fresh pineapple, watermelon & coconut drinks served in their original shells. Find it: Concessions Inc – Independent Midway West E15
The Rebel: Funnel cake sandwich with ham, turkey, a cheesy bechamel sauce with triple berry sauce infused with Woodford Reserve bourbon. Find it: Sugars Concessions – Independent Midway West E9
Greek gyro pie: Filled with gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato and onion. Find it: The Original Minneapple Pie – Independent Midway West 29
Hot Chick deep-fried cheese curd tacos: Deep-fried buffalo cheese curds taco. Find it: O’Neil Amusements – Independent Midway West 45
The Original aka The Wisconsin: Deep-Fried Ellsworth white cheddar cheese curds, Johnsonville bratwurst, fresh lettuce and baja sauce taco. Find it: O’Neil Amusement – Independent Midway West 45
Deep-fried tacos: Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with hamburger meat topped with lettuce and cheese. Find it: Tortilla 911-Independent Midway West 18
RETURNING FOODS THAT DEBUTED AT THE 2018 TULSA STATE FAIR
CHERRY LIMEADE FUNNEL CAKE
Crown & Associates Inc. — RSE UL 486 & Independent Midway 45E
Funnel Cake topped with Cherry limeade glaze.
ULTIMATE DEEP-FRIED APPLE PIE
The Original Minneapple Pie — Independent Midway West 29
Fresh handmade deep-fried apple pie served with vanilla and cinnamon ice cream topped with homemade 100% pure apple syrup.
BUBBLE WAFFLE WRAP
Pierre’s (Trandifir Concessions) — IME 13
Sweet batter recipe made out of flour, eggs, custard, beer and butter milk, cooked in a special bubble waffle machine, filled with fresh fruits, topped with ice cream, drizzled with Nutella, vanilla or caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.
DUTCH MINI-PANCAKE
Pierre’s (Trandifir Concessions) — IME 13
Mini pancake served with topping and sauce of your choice: strawberries, blueberries, bananas, M&M’s, Oreos, peanuts, marshmellows or cinnamon sugar. Sauces available are chocolate, nutella, caramel, maple syrup, butter & sugar, whipped cream.
RACLETTE FRENCH FRIES
Pierre’s (Trandifir Concessions) — IME 13
Cheese sauce poured over french fries and topped with steak, chicken or bacon.
BACON ONION BOMBS
Everything Bacon-Esplanade 11W
Onion wrapped in bacon and deep-fried.
DEEP-FRIED SEA SALT CARAMEL BACON BROWNIE BALLS
Everything Bacon — Esplanade 11W
Home made brownie balls wrapped in thick cut applewood smoked bacon, deep fried and drizzled with sea salt caramel syrup and topped with fresh cracked sea salt.
SEA SALT CARAMEL PEANUT BUTTER BACON PECAN PIE
Everything Bacon — Esplanade 11W
Fresh baked pecan pie with peanut butter and candied bacon layered inside, topped with sea salt caramel syrup and fresh cracked sea salt.
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE FUNNEL CAKE
Lynconn Inc.-Carols Concessions RSE UL 477 & 478
Deep-fried double chocolate funnel cake topped with chocolate icing and chocolate chips.
CHICKEN-FRIED BACON
SKT Concessions — IMW 37 & Esplanade 4E
Deep-fried battered bacon.
GRILLED CHEESE DONUT
Dickerson & Kenna Concessions-IME 31
Glazed doughnut with cheese grilled to perfection.
CINNAMON ROLL FRIES
Freddie’s — RSE LL 143-145
Cinnamon roll dough cut into fries, deep fried, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla icing.
WAFFLE BOMBS
Waffle Bombs — Independent Midway West 43 & 44
Jumbo strawberries on a stick-dipped in chocolate, coated with Belgium Waffle batter, deep-fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar
DEEP-FRIED OLIVES ON A STICK
Waffle Bombs-Independent Midway West 43 & 44
Queen olives stuffed with a special cream cheese blend, battered, coated with panko bread crumbs and deep fried.
CAKE ‘N BACON
Waffle Bombs-Independent Midway West 43 & 44
Cheese cake on a stick, dipped in chocolate and covered with diced bacon.
