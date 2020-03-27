For Clark Wiens, movies have always had a great influence on his life.
Like during World War II, when his father would gather farmers to show them wartime films in an effort to inspire them to labor even harder to grow crops for soldiers.
It worked, with some farmers heading out with flashlights to do more plowing when the screening ended, Wiens said.
“He would pound that into our heads, the power of films,” he said.
With independent films, documentaries and movies from around the world, Wiens has for more than 15 years worked to not only entertain, but also to inform and educate with movies at Circle Cinema, making it one of the most respected art-house theaters in the country.
As a founder of the nonprofit Circle Cinema Foundation that operates the 91-year-old theater, he faces unusual circumstances at present.
After operating for 365 days a year for more than a decade (“Even during the 2007 ice storm, a generator got us through,” he said), Circle Cinema is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re here, our employees are here, cleaning from one end to the other, painting, making repairs and getting ready for when we re-open,” he said, and he added that a cinematic celebration may be in order when the time comes.
For this recurring series of stories, and at a time of theater closings, we asked Wiens about his favorite moments at the movies.
What is your favorite movie of all time and why?
“Midnight Cowboy” was released in 1969, a tough year for me in San Francisco, and the impression it made on me was of achieving a dream but dying in the process. In another year, it might not have mattered, but I thought it changed my life as much as any film. It influenced me to think about the film business and to think about coming back to Oklahoma (to) realize a dream.
What is the funniest movie you’ve ever seen and why?
With “Harold and Maude,” the story is poignant, with the meshing of youth and older age (but then) the scene where Harold’s teacher is talking to his mother about him and through the window behind his mother, she sees Harold supposedly hanging himself, that is the funniest ever. That was so weird and so funny.
What is the movie that scared you and why?
“The Passage,” in which a beautiful young woman lures a young male tourist to a rural village (filmed in Morocco), where alive and awake his organs are harvested (and) then sold to the highest bidder in our so-called civilized Western society. The film spooked me for quite a while, as it seemed so possible.
What is the movie that makes you cry and why?
“To Kill A Mockingbird.” I watch it every time for at least that one line: “Miss Jean Louise, stand up. Your father’s passing.” We all want respect from others, but to obtain that in a losing cause makes it even more valuable. It’s just a great story about doing the right thing.
What is the best movie you have seen this year and why?
“The Earth is Blue as an Orange.” It’s a documentary I saw at the Sundance Film Festival about a young girl who desires to be a cinematographer and her life in 2018 Ukraine, where my grandparents are from. For five years, the Russian surrogates have shelled the village she lives in every night, (and) her family is too poor to leave, and they hang on to their dreams of her attending a film university. The story and her perseverance makes my problems seem trivial in comparison.
What is your favorite movie experience, maybe one you saw as a kid, or with friends in summer, or a midnight movie, and what made it so special?
The Circle’s annual “White Christmas” sing-along showings. It sounds like I’m advertising, but every year, I tell my wife I will just watch a few minutes and every time I stay to the end, singing along. What more could I ask?
What old movie would you love to see on the big screen, either again or for the first time?
“Lawrence of Arabia,” which I have watched on TV more than once and can only imagine what it would be like on a 40-foot screen. The cinematography, landscape and the story would surely be overwhelming. The Circle will bring it in the future.
What upcoming movie are you looking forward to seeing?
“Resistance,” which is the story of Marcel Marceau (the famous mime) and his being in the French Resistance during WWII to help save thousands of orphaned children. It also stars two of my favorite actors, Clemence Poesy and Jesse Eisenberg. I’m looking forward to seeing it at the Circle with popcorn and a Diet Coke.
Do you have a favorite movie star whose movies have many times made you go to the theater because you like that person’s films so much?
My favorite actor should be Clark Gable, as my parents told me I was named after him, but a name is the only thing that we had in common. The answer is Tim Blake Nelson, who is a friend and a Tulsan, but he is also one great actor. In a variety of roles he does a remarkable job. He can turn bit parts into major roles. And the best is yet to come. Of course, right there with Tim is Tulsa’s own Peggy Helmerich, a great star and a great champion of what we do at Circle Cinema.
Is there a director whose films you like so much that you will see any movie that they make?
Documentary director Davis Guggenheim, whose timing and factual documentaries speak to the future. Think of “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2006 and how we are now living with climate change. Then “Waiting for Superman” in 2010 disclosed educational problems that still persist. And “It Might Get Loud” was an important predecessor to the many music documentaries we are seeing today.
Is there a film that has proven to be a “rewatchable” for you, that you have seen over and over? What is that movie, how many times have you seen it, and why is it so rewatchable?
“Casablanca” is a film I have seen more times than accounting could record. Great story, great characters, superb actors, with a tone of patriotic duty. We would like to think we would show those same character strengths in similar circumstances. It’s just not as powerful on television.
