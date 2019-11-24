People who drive by the White House Mansion during Christmas light tours can see that the house has more than one story, but the best one is how it got there.
The White House Mansion can be found at 1 W. 81st Street, tucked away in solitude near the Tulsa Hills shopping area. Its original site was more than six miles away. Built in 1911, the home was at 1856 E. Cherry Street and it was destined for a date with a bulldozer when accountant Bill Satterfield rescued it in 1980.
Satterfield wanted to move the home (reportedly the largest on Cherry Street) to a country setting. It was dismantled for the sake of relocation and was moved in pieces. Some walls were collapsed inward on each other like a house of cards, according to a 1983 Tulsa Tribune story.
The move required 33 loads on flatbed trucks and the reassemble project wasn’t completed until 1985. Satterfield lived in a one-room log cabin behind the home while it was being patched back together.
The log cabin is gone (blame a lightning strike), but the White House Mansion survives as a rental facility for weddings, parties, reunions, proms and other events. The mansion (whitehousemansion.com) is of course a link to Tulsa’s past, but a trip inside is more interesting than just a journey to 20th century Cherry Street. It’s sort of like an Easter egg hunt with the prize eggs being selected items from the city’s history.
If some of the flooring looks like a bowling alley, that’s because the wood once was part of a long-gone bowling alley at Utica Square. Pieces from a defunct drive-in theater, the Riverside Drive-In, were used as support beams for the mansion’s ballroom floor.
Chandeliers at the mansion used to hang from the ceiling at Petty’s Fine Foods in Utica Square.
The disco ball? Also called a mirror ball, it came from Cain’s Ballroom and was purchased from a former owner of the historic music venue.
The mansion’s furnishings include a desk that was a Tulsa city clerk’s desk prior to statehood and a butcher block that was salvaged when a Warehouse Market store closed in downtown Tulsa. Decades-old television sets and radio consoles are sprinkled throughout the home.
Julia Kwok, an entreprenuer in charge of the mansion’s rental operations, indicated younger visitors are interested in the home’s antiques because they are well-maintained and they remind them of going to grandma’s house.
“Customers come in and they feel very much at home,” she said. “They feel the southern hospitality here.”
If this is the first time you’re reading about the White House Mansion, that’s because it’s kind of a hidden treasure, according to Kwok.
“A lot of people drive all the way to Tulsa Hills and they don’t pass this side because they don’t think there is anything on this side,” she said.
“I usually tell them that the advantage of this venue is that it is so close to the city and yet it is in its own country setting. ... It benefits from the convenience of being near the highway, but it still has the quiet and tranquil setting.”
Because the mansion is in a solitary spot east of Tulsa Hills, Kwok said those who use it as a rental property don’t have to worry about making too much noise when partying or celebrating. There are no neighbors to irritate.
The on-site items aren’t exclusively pieces of Tulsa. The carriage out front came from Central Park in New York. It’s used primarily for photo ops.
Kwok said brides and wedding organizers/planners choose the White House Mansion (equipped for indoor or outdoor weddings in case weather is an issue) because it has the charm of a historic mansion, but it also has a modern chic feel with a ballroom and reception hall large enough for everyone to be able to see each other. Kwok, who has overseas roots, said she does many cross-cultural weddings because she is able to better understand the needs of the participants.
Celebrity sightings? Former NFL and Oklahoma State player R.W. McQuarters once hosted a charity event at the mansion. Satterfield said Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan attempted to rent the mansion for a past golf major in Tulsa, but the property had already been rented. If the walls could talk, maybe they would say Hanson once performed there when a friend of the group was married.
Many political figures or candidates have hosted watch parties and other events at the property, perhaps thinking the White House Mansion may be a good luck charm to get them closer to public office, if not the real White House.
But where else in Tulsa can a visit to one spot transport someone to Cherry Street and Cain’s Ballroom and Utica Square and south Tulsa simultaneously?
