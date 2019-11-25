The Will Rogers Memorial Museum continues its monthly “Movie Nights at the Museum” series this Friday as a special event to celebrate the Oklahoma actor’s film career.
Rogers was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and his 1929 comedy, “They Had to See Paris,” will screen at 7 p.m. Friday, at the Claremore museum, 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd.
Admission is free, as are popcorn and beverages, courtesy of Bank of Commerce. The series began in 2018 to mark 100 years since Rogers’ first film was released.
In addition, Sunshine Smith, a teen from Claremore who won an award at the recent Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival, an inaugural event, will be honored.
Doors to the museum will open at 6:30 p.m. More information is available at 918-341-0719.