The Will Rogers Memorial Museum continues its free monthly “Movie Nights at the Museum” series Friday, Feb. 28, as a special event to celebrate the Oklahoma actor’s film career.
This month’s film is unique in that it’s the first entry in which Rogers does not appear.
While Rogers was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, so was Shirley Temple — both were named the biggest stars of 1934 — and her movie “Our Little Girl” will screen at 7 p.m. at the Claremore museum, 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd.
Temple’s co-star in the movie is Joel McCrea, a friend of Rogers and former co-star who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival in 2019.
Admission is free, as are popcorn and beverages, courtesy of Bank of Commerce. Doors to the museum will open at 6 p.m. More information is available at 918-341-0719.
